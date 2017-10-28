There are a great many questions we all have heading into Star Wars: The Last Jedi, many of them revolving around Luke Skywalker, who hasn't had any significant screen time since 1983. That was also the last time we saw him use a lightsaber on screen and, even though we've seen Rey hand Luke his old lightsaber in some footage, we don't know for sure if he's actually going to use it. However, a new piece of merchandise for the movie has been revealed that all but confirms we're going to see Luke igniting his lightsaber once again in The Last Jedi.

The Alamo Drafthouse has some exclusive Mondo pint glasses that can be purchased by fans along with their Star Wars: The Last Jedi tickets. There's a Dark Side glass, which features Mark Hamill's Luke alongside Captain Phasma, a bunch of Stormtroopers and his evil nephew, Kylo Ren. However, an image of the light side glass has made its way online, which is a bit more interesting. Why? Because Luke is seen clearly wielding his original blue lightsaber. Ignited. Ready for action.

This is significant for a few reasons. Firstly, this is an official piece of merchandise for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Having Luke on their holding his blue lightsaber must line up with the movie. At this point, showing something like that and then not having Luke use his lightsaber would be downright mean. The other important thing is that this is his blue lightsaber, which Rey has been seen using in the trailers for her training. So why is Luke using it?

Is he just using it to teach Rey? Is it possible that they're going to come under attack and he has to use his Jedi powers to take out some bad guys? Like the Knights of Ren, for example. That's the thing. Yes, we see Luke holding a lightsaber here, but that doesn't confirm he puts it to use. What we all really want to see is Luke actually showing off his advanced Jedi skills and fighting with a lightsaber. That, I'm afraid, we still have to wait for until the movie arrives on December 15.

There's also the interesting question of his green lightsaber from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Why is he using the blue one here? We'd probably love to seem him bust out the lightsaber he used to take down Palpatine and Darth Vader, and this doesn't take that off the table, but it's interesting. In any case, we pretty know Luke will use a lightsaber in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The question of how remain. Be sure to check out the image of the glass, courtesy of Imgur, for yourself below.