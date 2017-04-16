It has been an incredible weekend for Star Wars fans. There has been a ton of news, reveals and great moments taking place over the last few days and that is all thanks to Star Wars Celebration, which is capping off today. Part of the festivities include an hour with Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill. And you can watch the panel live from the event right now.

There are thousands of fans who made the trip to Orlando to take in the Star Wars Celebration festivities for themselves. But Disney and Lucasfilm know that not everyone can make it there and even if they could, one convention center couldn't possibly accommodate that many fans. So they have been taking care of fans all around the world who couldn't make it by live streaming all of the biggest panels and tons of the events for everyone to check out. Including Mark Hamill's panel, which is appropriately called Hamill Himself and spends an hour exclusively with the Jedi Master.

"Star Wars Celebration is the ultimate fan experience focused on a galaxy far, far away...There has never been a more exciting time to be a Star Wars fan, and Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, USA will bring fans of all ages together, from all around the world, to celebrate the pop culture phenomenon that is Star Wars, all on the cusp of new Star Wars movies and television shows! Looking ahead, while celebrating all that has come before, there's something for everyone at Star Wars Celebration! Celebration, Lucasfilm's love letter to fans, four fun-filled days of costumes, exhibits, a vibrant, interactive show floor, screenings, exclusive merchandise, celebrity guests, panels, autograph sessions, fan-inspired activities, and other surprises celebrating all things Star Wars! Star Wars Celebrations deliver a landmark experience where memories are made, families brought together, old friends reunited, and new friendships formed, all in the setting of the ever-evolving Star Wars universe."

Mark Hamill is one of the biggest champions of the Star Wars universe and has been for a very long time. For many years, Harrison Ford was trying to distance himself from his role as Han Solo, but he did make his very first appearance at the event this year. Not Mark Hamill though. He regularly heads to Star Wars Celebration and this LUke Skywalker panel has been a mainstay for fans. It isn't usually an event where we can expect to get any big news, but it is a great look into the man behind one of the most iconic characters in cinema history.

Star Wars Celebration 2017 wraps up today in Orlando, Florida at the Orange County Convention Center. But if you can't make it, don't worry. The panels will be live streamed all weekend and we will have the ones you won't want to miss here for you. Be sure to check out the Hamill Himself panel live stream for yourself below and keep your eyes peeled for all of the Star Wars news coming your way this weekend.