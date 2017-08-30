Luke Skywalker has traditional Jedi robes when we see him at the end of The Force Awakens. But as we well know by now, he's getting a second costume change in the movie, the better to sell action figures with. And with that second set of clothes comes a darker presence than the Ethereal being Rey encounters in her first few moments with the aging monk on Ahch-To.

This December, we'll finally discover what happened to Luke Skywalker these past thirty years in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. We know that he's hiding in seclusion on the oceanic cliffs of Ahch-To, hunkered down in an ancient Jedi Temple. But Why? Director Rian Johnson has already confirmed that when we first meet Luke, he is a broken man. And he has become disenchanted with the ways of the Jedi. As he states in the teaser trailer, he only knows one truth. And that is: It's time for the Jedi to end!

What brought grumpy uncle Luke to this conclusion? Rey will soon find out, but she might not like the answer. Luke has a much darker outlook on life in this sequel. And he won't be the father figure Rey already found in Han Solo. He's bitter, torn up inside. And he's none too thrilled that Rey has found his literal man cave, filled with old Jedi books of knowledge to pass the time.

Luke was once a noble and idealistic Jedi knight. He believed Ben Solo was the new chosen one. But when Ben became Kylo Ren and began discovering the powers of the Dark Side under tutelage from Snoke and The First Order, things took a turn for the worse. Now, Mark Hamill appears in a shockingly dark guise, as he looks ready to battle his inner and outer demons in what will surely be a mind-blowing battle unlike anything movie fans have ever seen. A big secret is coming. Just you wait.

This new image of Luke Skywalker first originated on the cover of a Hungarian magazine called Mozimania (via IBTimes). Luke is channeling his nephew's sense of style here. And it's certainly a little scary. It's strongly been hinted at that Luke will begin to train Rey in the ways of the force. But he's even more apprehensive than Yoda was when Skywalker first sought him out on Dagobah in Empire Strikes Back. Mark Hamill had this to say about Luke Skywalker's slow transformation into the man we see standing before us today.

"The fact that Luke says, 'I only know one truth. It's time for the Jedi to end...' I mean, that's a pretty amazing statement for someone who was the symbol of hope and optimism in the original films. When I first read it, my jaw dropped. What would make someone that alienated from his original convictions? That's not something that you can just make up in an afternoon, and I really struggled with this thing. [Luke] made a huge mistake in thinking that his nephew was the chosen one, so he invested everything he had in Kylo, much like Obi-Wan did with my character. And he is betrayed, with tragic consequences. Luke feels responsible for that. That's the primary obstacle he has to rejoining the world and his place in the Jedi hierarchy, you know? It's that guilt, that feeling that it's his fault, that he didn't detect the darkness in him until it was too late."

Mark Hamill will share most of his early scenes in the movie with Daisy Ridley as Rey, as well as Chewbacca and R2-D2, who are camping on Ahch-To in the Millennium Falcon, keeping a look out for anyone else who might come looking for the Jedi. Andy Serkis, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, the late Carrie Fisher and newcomers Laura Dern and Benecio del Toro round out the main cast. Take a look at the much Darker Luke Skywalker. Look for more reveals soon as Force Friday 2 launches in just under 48 hours.