The original Wonder Woman herself, Lynda Carter, has spoken out against James Cameron's "dissing" of Patty Jenkins' big screen adaptation of Wonder Woman. Lynda Carter played the character in the 1970s-television series and for many, she is still Wonder Woman after all of these years of keeping the character alive while we all waited for DC to finally release a movie. Wonder Woman came out and exceeded everybody's expectations while simultaneously breaking records along the way, but one Hollywood director was not happy about the way the titular character was portrayed on the big screen.

James Cameron spoke out in August about the movie not breaking ground for women in any way shape or form. In addition, he inferred that Wonder Woman should have been more like Sarah Connor in his Terminator 2, saying that Diana Prince should have been flawed and not as pleasing on the eyes as Gal Gadot is. James Cameron recently doubled down on those comments. He had this to say.

"I'll stand by that. I mean, she was Miss Israel, and she was wearing a kind of bustier costume that was very form-fitting. She's absolutely drop-dead gorgeous. To me, that's not breaking ground. They had Raquel Welch doing stuff like that in the 60s."

Lynda Carter has had enough of James Cameron's Neanderthal thoughts on women in the movie industry. Carter responded to Cameron's latest comments in a Facebook post, in which she called on the director to stop "dissing" the movie. "Perhaps you do not understand the character. I most certainly do," she wrote. Carter even told the director that his comments about Patty Jenkins were "thuggish." Carter explains.

"To James Cameron -STOP dissing WW: You poor soul. Perhaps you do not understand the character. I most certainly do. Like all women--we are more than the sum of our parts. Your thuggish jabs at a brilliant director, Patty Jenkins, are ill advised. This movie was spot on. Gal Gadot was great. I know, Mr. Cameron--because I have embodied this character for more than 40 years. So--STOP IT."

James Cameron has made those comments at pretty opportune time for himself as he is out promoting the long-awaited sequel to Avatar as well as Terminator 6, so this could all be just a giant marketing ploy, but it sure seems as if Cameron stands by his words. Avatar 2 just started filming after a series of long delays and Terminator 6 sees the return of Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor, which is pretty convenient, timing-wise. At any rate, it will be interesting to see how Hollywood responds to Cameron's prehistoric views of women on the big screen.

While many thought that the original interviewer back in August caught James Cameron at a bad time, that is clearly not the case as he has doubled down on his comments. Patty Jenkins responded the first time, but now Lynda Carter has taken it upon herself to call Cameron out via https://www.facebook.com/OfficialLyndaCarter/posts/1713964435280767|Facebook post. You can check out Lynda Carter's response in full below.