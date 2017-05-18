Is Mace Windu getting his own Star Wars spin-off movie? That's completely possible, as Disney and Lucasfilm have previously announced that at least one new Star Wars movie is coming every year for infinity. We know that a spin-off movie is planned for 2020, but the title and subject has yet to be announced. Could we be getting a standalone adventure about one of the greatest Jedi that ever lived? Maybe. Maybe not. But we're at least getting a prequel comic about Mace Windu.

That's right, Samuel L. Jackson's purple toting BMF is coming to the pages of Marvel in a new 5-issue miniseries that will expand Mace's legend in the official Star Wars cinematic canon. Star Wars News dropped the exciting announcement. And we have the official PR direct from the source.

"This party's over! Mace Windu said in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. But for the purple-bladed-lightsaber-wielding Jedi, it's actually just beginning. StarWars.com is excited to announce Star Wars: Jedi of the Republic: Mace Windu, a new five-issue miniseries coming in August from Marvel, penned by Matt Owens and illustrated by Denys Cowan. Starring the fan-favorite Mace Windu, a Master on the Jedi Council who tangled with Jango Fett and Darth Sidious, it picks up after the start of the Clone Wars as the Jedi Order faces possibly its greatest challenge yet. You can get a first look at Jesus Saiz's dynamic cover below, featuring Mace delivering some battle droids a Force push to remember."

We have included a look at Jesus Saiz's art below. In addition to Saiz's stunner, fans can look forward to a special Star Wars 40th anniversary variant cover by Russell Dauterman, along with variants by Rahzzah and Javier Rodriguez. While few details have been revealed about the story, Marvel's official description offers more of a glimpse into what readers can expect.

"For over a thousand generations, the Jedi have been the peacekeepers of the galaxy...but now, at the dawn of the Clone Wars, they find themselves in a new role: generals in the Army of the Republic. As Mace Windu, one of the Jedi's greatest warriors, leads a small unit of Jedi into battle shortly after the war begins, the Jedi must make peace with their new role, or be lost to the violence around them!"

Sounds like a dangerous time for the galaxy and the Jedi. For Mace Windu fans, however, it sounds like an essential read. Last year, Samuel L. Jackson confirmed that Mace Windu actually didn't die in Revenge of the Sith, and that his return is imminent. George Lucas confirmed this as well, but neither have been involved with Lucasfilm and Disney's resurrection of the franchise, so it's not yet known If this idea that Windu lived is part of the official canon.

A standalone Mace Windu movie could definitely be on the horizon. But if Lucasfilm takes a note from this comic, it could be a prequel, which could result in a younger actor taking over the role from Samuel L. Jackson. We're not sure how Jackson will feel about that, but Harrison Ford and Billy Dee Williams seem to be doing okay with the idea as Han Solo: A Star Wars Story continues production.

In addition to the new Mace Windu comic book series, Marvel is also releasing a Darth Vader origin story that shows Anakin's early days in the suit, and even changes some of the official cinematic canon presented in George Lucas' prequels. Perhaps the next Star Wars spin-off anthology movie will be announced at Disney's big D23 convention happening this summer.