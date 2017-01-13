When Mad Max: Fury Road hit theaters in May 2015, it was a rare summer movie that was not only a critical and commercial success, but sparked early awards season talk as well. While we do know a sequel is coming, tentatively entitled Mad Max: The Wasteland, it doesn't seem to be coming anytime soon, with director George Miller stating numerous times that he wants to make a smaller movie first, before diving back into the apocalyptic world of Mad Max. Today we have word from star Tom Hardy that the sequel is still pending, but even he doesn't know when it may happen.

Collider caught up with Tom Hardy at the TCA Winter Tour, where he was promoting his new FX TV series Taboo, which premiered earlier this week on the cable network. The actor confirmed that he has signed on for three Mad Max movies, although he isn't sure this sequel is still called Mad Max: The Wasteland, as previously reported. Here's what he had to say about the sequel, which he said is still "pending."

"Yeah, as far as I've signed to do three of them. It's a question of when. I'm not sure it's called The Wasteland or not 'cause you never know. These titles change all the time. But, there's definitely another Mad Max project pending."

We reported in October 2015 that George Miller is working on two sequels, although the next installment won't feature Charlize Theron's Furiosa character. He did, however, hint that there is an interaction between Max and Furiosa in anther sequel, but he wouldn't say much more at this point because he's still working on the story. When pressed for more details about the story for Mad Max: The Wasteland, Hardy claimed he didn't know anything about the story, but he's just as eager as everyone else to find out what this sequel will entail.

"I'm anxiously waiting to find out. There's mythology to do with Mad Max that spans copious amounts of tales. What's wonderful about George Miller is that he's created sagas for Max and sagas for Furiosa, so it's what he chooses to focus in on. I'm really just waiting for the call like, 'All right, let's get the leathers on and get back out there and do some more.' It's there. I'm just waiting for it and looking forward to it. I love working with George and the fact that his mythology is so deep. It's a joy to work with an artist and somebody who has the ability to be a movie maker, as well. It's the full package, isn't it?"

A report surfaced in September that this Mad Max sequel has started pre-production in Australia, with filming reportedly starting at some point in 2017, although that was never confirmed by the studio or the filmmaker. Mad Max: Fury Road earned $154 million at the domestic box office and $378.8 million worldwide, from a $150 million budget. No details have been given about the "smaller" project George Miller wants to direct before tackling Mad Max: The Wasteland, and even though it doesn't seem to be happening in the near future, it will most certainly happen, at some point.