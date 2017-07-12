Another day, another star saying they are just waiting around to do another Mad Max movie. Director George Miller returned to his classic franchise in 2015 with Mad Max: Fury Road and obliterated everyone's expectations. There has been talk of a prequel (or two) ever since, but nothing has materialized. Charlize Theron is keeping herself plenty busy, but she is definitely in for the Mad Max: Furiosa Prequel.

The Oscar-winning actress is currently promoting her latest action flick Atomic Blonde, or "Blonde Wick," as some have taken to calling it. While speaking with Variety, Charlize Theron revealed that she is eager to reprise her role as Furiosa in the often discussed Mad Max: Fury Road prequel. But everyone seems to be waiting on George Miller at this point. Here's what she had to say about it.

"I'd love to. There were three scripts. They were written as back stories to Max's character and to Furiosa's character. But at the end of the day, this thing lives and breathes with [director] George [Miller]. I think Warner Bros. knows that. We are all waiting for him to show us the way."

Tom Hardy also said earlier this year that he is ready to go for another Mad Max. He did say he believes it is "in the books," for whatever that may be worth. As Charlize Theron says, there are two scripts for different Mad Max: Fury Road prequels ready to go. One of them has been referred to as Mad Max: The Wasteland, but that title hasn't been made official. George Miller says they were written as part of the massive bible they prepared while making Fury Road. During the interview, Charlize Theron also revealed that Furiosa, and a lot of the other characters in the movie, almost looked quite a bit different.

"Originally, [George] liked this idea that even though they were in the desert, something happened and people actually turned albino. They became these white ghosts. I had this white hair, kind of like Abbey Lee [Kershaw's] character. It was very much like that: blonde, bleached, very pale skin, no eyebrows. We played around with African war paint. It would have been a completely different film."

The critical reception really helped make the fourth installment of the Mad Max franchise a big success. Mad Max: Fury Road was named the best movie of 2015 by many critics and racked up a truly impressive ten Academy Award nominations, bringing home six Oscars. It was also the best-rated movie of 2015 on Rotten Tomatoes, which definitely counts for something these days.

Mad Max: Fury Road also did pretty well at the box office, bringing in $378 million worldwide. However, considering the massive $150 million price tag (before marketing) the movie may not have turned a huge profit for Warner Bros. Still. The critical reception alone may be worth pulling the trigger on this Mad Max prequel. We're waiting on you, George.