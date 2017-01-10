Production has begun on Disney's Magic Camp, a live-action comedy starring Adam Devine (Workaholics, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, Pitch Perfect), Gillian Jacobs (Community, Girls) and Emmy and Golden Globe winner Jeffrey Tambor (Arrested Development, Transparent, The Larry Sanders Show) directed by Mark Waters (Bad Santa 2, Mean Girls). The film is shooting on locations in and around Los Angeles and is scheduled for release in 2017.

Tambor plays Roy Preston, the owner of a summer camp for aspiring young magicians and Devine is Andy, a former camper whose flailing career as a magician has forced him to return to the camp as a counselor. Also returning to the camp is Andy's former partner and current nemesis, Darkwood, played by Jacobs, who is now a successful magician. When preparations begin for the end-of-summer magic contest between rival teams of campers, Andy and his team of ragtag misfits must go head to head with Darkwood and her campers. In the process, Andy is inspired by the young campers and rediscovers his passion for magic.

Magic Camp is produced by Suzanne Todd (Bad Moms, the Austin Powers films) with Mario Iscovich (McFarland, USA, The Princess Diaries) and Jessica Tuchinsky (500 Days of Summer, Mr. Popper's Penguins) serving as executive producers. The film also stars: Nathaniel McIntyre (Barry), Cole Sand (Austin & Ally), Isabella Crovetti (Joy), J.J. Totah (Liv & Maddie), Izabella Alverez (Westworld), Hayden Crawford (Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn), Bianca Grava (Game Shakers) and Lonnie Chavis (This is Us, Bella and the Bulldogs).

Back in 2014, Steve Martin, who got his start in show business as a street magician at Disneyland, was actually set to take the lead in Magic Camp. At the time, it was a family comedy about a straight-laced banker who decides to return to the magic camp from his youth, which he attended as a very shy child. This time, he is serving as a counselor, hoping to improve the lives of all the kids while keeping his eye on the top prize, the Golden Wand, which will pit him in his own magic competition for the film's big climax.

Steve Martin had written a draft of the screenplay at that time alongside Stu Zicherman, the writer-director of R-rated comedy A.C.O.D. starring Adam Scott and Amy Poehler. Diary of a Wimpy Kid writers Gabe Sachs and Jeff Judah were responsible for the first draft of the screenplay. The movie has made some changes since then, with Adam Devine of Workaholics fame coming into replace Steve Martin in the lead.

Adam Devine started doing sketches on the Internet with Anders Holm and Blake Anderson under the name Mail Order Comedy. Their skits landed them the hit Comedy Central show Workaholics, which kicks off its 7th and final season this week. Devine is also known for his work on the hit ABC sitcom Modern Family, where he plays Andy Bailey, the on-again, off-again boyfriend of Haley Dunphy. While Disney owns ABC, we doubt Devine is playing the same Andy here, in what would be a really weird crossover. Outside of his TV work, which also includes Adam DeVine's House Party, he is perhaps best known for his big screen role of Bumper Allen in the hit franchise Pitch Perfect.