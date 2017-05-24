After years of talk, it looks like Major League 3 may finally happen. Charlie Sheen has been into the idea of doing the movie for years, but now he says everyone is on board and they are just waiting for someone to "write a check." Assuming they can get financing together, it sounds like original director David S. Ward and the entire original cast are set to return for the long-awaited sequel.

The 51-year-old actor recently spoke with TMZ and revealed that David S. Ward has written the script for Major League 3 and that the movie is ready to go. He also said that "everybody is back," when asked who would be returning. That would presumably include Wesley Snipes and Tom Berenger. Though, he did note that Lou Brown, who was played by James Gammon in both Major League movies, will not be included in the sequel, but said they will "do it in his honor." Here's what Charlie Sheen had to say about the status of the movie.

"It's a really smart story. It's a really great script. David Ward is gonna direct it. He wrote it. It's fabulous. That's what I'm primarily focused on."

Charlie Sheen has been largely out of the limelight, at least in terms of Hollywood projects, since he publicly announced that he is HIV positive last year. He had a booming TV career for years on the CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, moving onto FX's Anger Management after that. However, his film career has been more or less dead for quite some time. Major League 3 may not be the thing to totally revive it, but Ricky "Wild Thing" Vaughn is one of his better-known roles.

No details about the story for Major League 3 were revealed by Charlie Sheen right now, but the movie has been talked about in the past. Assuming the movie is still following what has been talked about previously, it will try and set up Major League as a franchise that can continue beyond a third movie. Here's what director David S. Ward had to say about the story for the movie would be back in 2010.

"It's 20 years later, and Wild Thing comes out of retirement to work with this 19-year-old player. We've actually got three new characters in the new film. And if the new film is popular, they could carry the franchise on."

The first Major League was a financial and critical success, with the movie currently holding an 83 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, Major League II was a huge misstep and holds any abysmal 5 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, with Charlie Sheen famously calling it an "abortion." With more than twenty years since the second film in the franchise, it may be tough for a studio to justify financing Major League 3, but with the cast and director ready to go, it seems possible that it could happen. But since this project has been talked about an awful lot over the years, don't bet on it.