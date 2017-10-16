The Universal Pictures sequel Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again has been filming since late August, but it's never too late to add an iconic new cast member. A report reveals that showbiz icon Cher has joined the cast, although no details about her character have been revealed. The actress/singer hinted about starring in the Mamma Mia sequel in a cryptic tweet over the weekend, and now her casting has been confirmed.

Unfortunately, no details were given about the character Cher will be playing, but this this will mark her first live-action movie role in seven years, since 2010's Burlesque, where she starred alongside Christina Aguilera, Stanley Tucci, Kristen Bell and Alan Cumming. She also provided the voice of Janet the Lioness in the 2011 Kevin James comedy Zookeeper, and, most recently, voiced a character called Chercophonie on the Netflix animated TV series Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh. Regardless of who she's playing, Cher joins an all-star cast in Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again.

The long-awaited sequel was finally announced in May, with original cast members Meryl Streep (Donna), Amanda Seyfried (Sophie), Colin Firth (Harry), Pierce Brosnan (Sam), Stellan Skarsgård (Bill), Julie Walters (Rosie) and Christine Baranski (Tanya). The original movie is set on a colorful Greek island, with the plot told against the backdrop of several ABBA songs, following a young woman named Sophie, about to be married, who discovers that any one of three men could be her father, Sam, Bill and Harry. She invites all three to the wedding without telling her mother, Donna, who was once the lead singer of Donna and the Dynamos. In the meantime, Donna has invited her backup singers, Rosie and Tanya.

Mamma Mia 2 started production in August, with the sequel said to have a number of different ABBA songs that weren't used in the first movie, along with a few songs that will be back from the first. The story returns to the magical Greek island of Kalokairi with this all-new musical that will transport viewers back and forth in time, to show how these relationships were formed years ago. New cast members also include Lily James as Young Donna, with Young Rosie and Young Tanya being played by Alexa Davies (A Brilliant Young Mind) and Jessica Keenan Wynn (Go Green). Young Sam will be played by Jeremy Irvine (Fallen), while Young Bill is Josh Dylan (Allied) and Young Harry is Hugh Skinner (Kill Your Friends).

Ol Parker (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel) writes and directs the sequel from a story he co-wrote with Catherine Johnson and Richard Curtis. Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus return to provide music and lyrics and serve as executive producers. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is produced by original Mamma Mia producers Judy Craymer, the creator and producer of the worldwide smash-hit stage musical and Gary Goetzman. Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Phyllida Lloyd, Richard Curtis and Nicky Kentish Barnes also serve as executive producers. Take a look at the tweet from Cher below, which surfaced just before her casting was confirmed by Variety.