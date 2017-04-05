Shia LaBeouf's latest movie is a certified flop. Man Down opened in theaters this past December, and came and went without nary a whisper. But now, the drama is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. What could have just been shuffled off into the dustbin of cinematic history without much fanfare is getting some attention this week, as it managed to sell only one single ticket in the UK.

Yes, according to Entertainment Weekly, overseas fans were in no rush to see Shia LaBeouf play an ex-marine with family issues. The drama premiered in the United Kingdom this past weekend, and it managed to earn just seven pounds. That equals $8.71 in American dollars. The price of a single movie ticket.

Dito Montiel, who previously worked with LaBeouf on A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints, directed the movie. The story follows U.S. Marine Gabriel Drummer (Shia LaBeouf), who returns from Afghanistan to find the place he once called home is no better than the battlefields he fought on overseas. Accompanied by his best friend, a hard-nosed Marine whose natural instinct is to shoot first and ask questions later, Gabriel searches desperately for his estranged son and his wife, leading to a suspect who has vital information about their location. Kate Mara plays the wife, with Charlie Shotwell appearing as the son. Jai Courtney and Gary Oldman also co-star in the movie, so it isn't without talent.

Man Down had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival way back in 2015. And Shia LaBeouf made it his first screening when he notoriously rented out a theater in New York to watch all his movies back to back in one setting. The movie opened in limited release across the U.S. this past December in a bid for Oscar. It didn't get any award consideration. And it only managed to eek out $454,000.

Opening in the U.K., it only debuted in one single theater. It was also simultaneously released on VOD, so perhaps Shia's fanbase decided to watch this one from home. As of now, the movie only holds a 15% on Rotten Tomatoes, with the movie certified rotten. But Shia LaBeouf seems more interested in his current role as provocateur and artist than he does his waning film career.

LaBeouf has set out on a series of live art performances over the past couple of years, with his latest project causing some controversy. After President Donald Trump was elected, he launched the 'He Will Not Divide Us' art installation outside of The Museum of the Moving Image, where he plans to protest Trump for the next four years, with individuals stepping in front of a camera to declare, 'He Will Not Divide Us.' The actor was arrested at the location in January, and was charged with misdemeanor assault and a harassment violation after stealing a man's scarf and scratching his face.

On the acting front, Shia admitted that he'd lost out on a role in DC's Suicide Squad movie for his erratic behavior. His last released movie was the well-received indie American Honey. He will next be seen in the movie Borg/McEnroe, which may get a title change. In this sports biopic, he plays John McEnroe. The story follows one of the world's greatest icons Björn Borg and his biggest rival, the young and talented John McEnroe and their legendary duel during the 1980's Wimbledon tournament. It will be a story about two men that became legends and the price they had to pay. Perhaps it will fare better in the U.K. than Man Down. At this time, it isn't known if Shia will reprise his role as Mutt Williams in http://movieweb.com/indiana-jones-5-shia-labeouf-mutt-williams-returning/Indiana Jones 5, which hits theaters in 2019.