Back in 2015, Warner Bros. released their theatrical remake of the hit 1960s TV series The Man From U.N.C.L.E., which starred Henry Cavill and Armie Hammer as Napoleon Solo and Illya Kuryakin, respectively. The film wasn't exactly a box office sensation, taking in just $44.5 million domestically and $109.8 million worldwide from a $75 million budget, although the critics did seem to enoy it, with the film scoring a decent 67% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. While it wasn't a huge hit financially, it seems that a sequel is being worked on, according to Armie Hammer.

While promoting his new action-thriller Free Fire, which hits theaters next weekend, Armie Hammer spoke to /Film, when he was asked about the possibility of a sequel for The Man From U.N.C.L.E.. As it turns out, the actor recently spoke with Lionel Wigram, who produced The Man From U.N.C.L.E. and co-wrote the screenplay with director Guy Ritchie, and who is now working on a sequel script. Here's what the actor had to say about this follow-up below.

"I called Lionel Wigram, the producer of the movie, and he and Guy produced it and wrote it all together. I was like, 'Dude, what's the deal? I get asked about this shit all the time. Can you just write a sequel?' He was like, 'You know what? Yeah, f*** it, I'll do it. Sure, I'll write a sequel.' I was like, 'If you write one, I'm sure we can get one made,' so who knows? Today is the first day I've actually told anyone that story. I only told one other person who asked. Apparently, the sequel is being written right now. No pressure, Lionel!"

The 2015 remake The Man From U.N.C.L.E. offered a fresh take on the hugely popular 1960s television series, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. is set against the backdrop of the early 1960s, at the height of the Cold War, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. centers on CIA agent Napoleon Solo (Henry Cavill) and KGB agent Illya Kuryakin (Armie Hammer). Forced to put aside longstanding hostilities, the two team up on a joint mission to stop a mysterious international criminal organization, which is bent on destabilizing the fragile balance of power through the proliferation of nuclear weapons and technology. The duo's only lead is the daughter of a vanished German scientist, who is the key to infiltrating the criminal organization, and they must race against time to find him and prevent a worldwide catastrophe.

It remains to be seen if Armie Hammer will be joined by Henry Cavill or any of the other original co-stars such as Alicia Vikander, Elizabeth Debicki, Luca Calvani, Sylvester Groth, Hugh Grant and Jared Harris. It also remains unclear if Guy Ritchie will return to direct this sequel to The Man from U.N.C.L.E. or if the studio will search for another director. Hopefully we'll find out more once Lionel Wigram completes the sequel script.