The DC Extended Universe seems to be in much better shape following the massive success of Wonder Woman. So, does that mean we're finally going to see Man of Steel 2 happen? We know that Warner Bros. has been working on a standalone Superman movie for a while, but official information has been pretty scarce. We had heard rumors that Kingsman and X-Men: First Class director Matthew Vaughn was in the running for the gig. Now, the director himself has confirmed that he very well may be the man to tackle Man of Steel 2.

Matthew Vaughn is currently promoting Kingsman: The Golden Circle, which is set to arrive in theaters next week. Speaking with Hey U Guys, the director was asked about what he is planning to do now that Kingsman 2 is done and he revealed that he has met with Warner Bros. about possibly helming the Man of Steel sequel. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I am planning another Kingsman, I've written the treatment and some of the scenes. I don't know what I'm going to do next but I have had chats about Superman, I love Superman."

Kingsman: The Golden Circle looks like it is going to be a pretty big hit and Matthew Vaughn previously revealed his plans for Kingsman 3, which are already underway. So, even if he is going to do Man of Steel 2, it would very likely be after that. However, that would actually make quite a bit of sense, given Warner Bros. current DCEU slate. That would give plenty of time to develop the project and get it ready for Vaughn to take on after he wraps up his Kingsman trilogy.

During San Diego Comic-Con, Warner Bros. revealed their confirmed, upcoming DCEU slate. The movies included Suicide Squad 2, Wonder Woman 2, Flashpoint, The Batman, Shazam and Justice League Dark, but Superman 2 wasn't included among those titles. But the studio does have several projects like this in development, such as Nightwing and the Joker and Harley Quinn spin-off, that weren't included in that list, likely because they didn't want to jump the gun. In the case of anything involving Superman, we really have to wait until Justice League hits theaters, since he is currently dead and, somehow, he's going to be resurrected in that movie. So announcing a sequel movie for a currently dead character would certainly qualify as jumping the gun.

We'd previously heard that Warner Bros. was looking at Mad Max: Fury Road director George Miller, and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom director J.A. Bayona hinted that he may be in the running for the gig. But Matthew Vaughn is the first guy to come out and say he's met with the studio about Man of Steel 2. Considering how strong his filmography is, and considering that Superman could really use a fresh take in the DCEU, he is likely to be a popular choice. Assuming he locks down the gig.