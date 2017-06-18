While Supergirl continues to flourish on the small screen with the hit CW TV series, it seems that this popular character may be coming to the big screen as well. Throughout the years, we have heard that there will be a traditional Man of Steel sequel, although no details have been officially released yet. Over the weekend, an anonymous source revealed that the script has been finished by Geoff Johns and Zack Snyder, and that the story will introduce Supergirl into the DCEU. Here's what the anonymous source had to say.

"The sequel to Man of Steel has been developing in secret. Geoff Johns and Zack Snyder finished writing a story for the film back in November. Multiple writers were approached to turn into a screenplay including the writers from Watchmen and the 300 movie series. Brainiac will be the villain and Supergirl will be introduced to the DCEU. Wonder Woman 2 is pretty much a done deal. The main villain hasn't been decided but Cheetah and Circe have been discussed. The studio will most likely attempt to cast a big female lead to oppose Gal Gadot. Early ideas that were discussed for Suicide Squad 2 included Maxwell Lord, Scarecrow or Bane as villains. Killer Frost will be added to the team and Diablo will return."

This report from an anonymous 4Chan user mirrors a report from last year that both Geoff Johns and Zack Snyder are developing the script, but this is not the first we've heard that the story will introduce Supergirl. A report surfaced in September 2015 that claimed Man of Steel 2 would feature Supergirl, Brainiac and another villain, Bizarro, but that was never confirmed. While no casting has been announced, it seems unlikely that the studio will bring in Melissa Benoist, the actress who plays Supergirl on the CW TV series, since the studio is keeping its movie and TV universes separate. Some fans have criticized the studio for not bringing in The Flash TV series star Grant Gustin to play Barry Allen in the movie universe, with the role occupied by Ezra Miller.

We reported in May that Jurassic World 2 director J.A. Bayona may be directing Man of Steel 2, with the filmmaker recently following DC Films president Geoff Johns, who followed him back. While that is far from any sort of confirmation of the director boarding the movie, Twitter activity like this in the past has often indicated stars and/or filmmakers boarding certain projects. Still, Warner Bros. hasn't even officially announced Man of Steel 2 quite yet, although there were earlier reports that the studio was eyeing Matthew Vaughn to direct this sequel.

There was also a rumor that surfaced in April which claimed that the Shazam! movie was effectively cancelled, with the Black Adam character played by Dwayne Johnson reportedly becoming the villain in Man of Steel 2. However, this report claims that Brainiac will be the villain, but since neither of these reports have been confirmed by the studio, it remains to be seen who will actually be the villain of this sequel. Henry Cavill will most likely return as Superman, but it remains to be seen what other Man of Steel and/or Justice League characters will be brought back for Man of Steel 2.