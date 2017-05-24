Has Man of Steel 2 finally locked down a director? The sequel is most definitely in the works at Warner Bros., but not a lot has been said about where it is at in the development stage. However, it looks like the studio may have found a man to helm the Man of Steel sequel, if you follow the trailer of circumstantial evidence that has been laid out before us. So, who is this potential director? Jurassic World 2 helmer J.A. Bayona.

It isn't necessarily any one thing that leads us to believe that J.A. Bayona could be the man directing Man of Steel 2. Rather, it is several things that, when added together, seem to point in that general direction. Let's start with the latest bit of evidence, which is some eyebrow-raising Twitter activity. First off, Warner Bros. man in charge of the DC Extended Universe, Geoff Johns, recently followed J.A. Bayona on Twitter, and Bayona followed him back. That may not seem like a lot, but similar activity has been a precursor to big announcements in the past. So that is definitely something to look at.

Additionally, even though J.A. Bayona is currently filming Jurassic World 2, his banner image on his Twitter profile is a still of Christopher Reeves from the Richard Donner Superman. Again, that doesn't mean much on its own, but when looked at as part of the package, it lends some more credibility to the idea that he could be helming the Superman sequel. Lastly, earlier this year the director did a Reddit AMA and, one of his answers gives us the final clue that he may be the man tackling the Man of Steel sequel for Warner Bros. He revealed during the AMA that Superman was the first movie that he ever saw as a kid and it helped him decided that he wanted to be a filmmaker.

"The first movie I saw in my life was Superman. I was three years old. The first memory I had was Christopher Reeve flying in the suit. Directing a Superman film would be great. I always wanted to be Superman. That's the film that made me want to become a director."

Man of Steel 2 is reportedly a major priority for Warner Bros., so they will want to get the right director for the project. J.A. Bayona, especially considering that Universal is trusting him with Jurassic World 2, seems like the right kind of guy for the job. Also, there have been plenty of examples of directors being able to sort of will a project into existence. Recently, Denis Villeneuve seemingly accomplished that with his upcoming Dune remake, so it is possible that Bayona expressing, at least vaguely, public interest in Man of Steel 2 put him on Warner Bros.' radar.

Zack Snyder directed the first Man of Steel, which came out back in 2013 and kicked off the DCEU. Sadly, Snyder recently had to leave his gig on Justice League due to personal tragedy, so it seems even more unlikely now that he will helm Man of Steel 2. As far as J.A. Bayona goes, his schedule is clear after Jurassic World 2 is done, so that could work out well in terms of timing for the project. For now, this is mostly speculation, but there does seem to be just enough evidence in play to suggest this may happen. So don't be surprised if you hear his name in connection to Man of Steel 2 in a more official capacity at some point in the future. For all we know, Superman might show up in Shazam before he returns in his own sequel the way the DC cinematic universe is going.