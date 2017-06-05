It took nearly two decades, 17 years to be exact, but filmmaker Terry Gilliam has finally wrapped production on his passion project, The Man Who Killed Don Quixote. The filmmaker took to social media to announce that filming is finished, while posting one final photo from the set before returning home. Here's what the filmmaker had to say on his Facebook page about the production wrap.

"Sorry for the long silence. I've been busy packing the truck and am now heading home. After 17 years, we have completed the shoot of The Man Who Killed Don Quixote. Muchas gracias to all the team and believers. QUIXOTE VIVE!"

Terry Gilliam made this statement on Facebook, while posting a photo of a truck on the set, and another of a "Happy Ending Rainbow over Los Suenos, Don Quixote's village of dreams." The director first started working on the film in 1989, and had originally shooting in 2000, when Johnny Depp was supposed to star. That troubled production was eventually abandoned, which was chronicled in the 2003 documentary Lost In La Mancha. Throughout the years, the director had tried to restart the project, with actors like Robert Duvall, Ewan McGregor and most recently Jack O'Connell attached to star, before the current cast was finally put together. Here's Terry Gilliam had to say about the Don Quixote character himself in another statement.

"Don Quixote is a dreamer, an idealist, and a romantic, determined not to accept the limitations of reality, marching on regardless of setbacks, as we have done. We've been at it so long that the idea of actually finishing shooting this 'clandestine' film, is pretty surreal. Any sensible person would have given up years ago but sometimes pig-headed dreamers win in the end, so thank you to all of the ill paid fantasists and believers who have joined to make this longstanding dream a reality!"

After several delays, with the production losing financing several times, the cast was finally assembled, with Adam Driver as Toby, an advertising executive who gets lured into an adventure by an old man (Jonathan Pryce) who thinks he is Don Quixote, and Toby is his companion, Sancho Panza. Together, they embark on a strange journey that brings them back and forth between 21st Century London and 17th Century La Mancha, where Toby becomes unable to distinguish his dreams with reality. The cast also includes Stellan Skarsgård, Olga Kurylenko, Joana Ribeiro, Óscar Jaenada, Jordi Molla, Sergi Lopez and Rossy de Palma.

Terry Gilliam directs from a screenplay he wrote with his Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas co-writer Tony Grisoni, based on Miguel de Cervantes y Saavedra's original Don Quixote novel. Amazon Studios has acquired theatrical distribution rights to the film, with Gerardo Herrero, Mariela Besuievsky and Amy Gilliam producing along with Tornasol Films, Kinology, Recorded Picture Company, Entre Chien et Loup and Ukbar Filmes in association with Alacran Pictures, with the participation of TVE, Movistar +, Eurimages and Wallimage. Take a look at Terry Gilliam's original Facebook posts announcing that The Man Who Killed Don Quixote has wrapped production.