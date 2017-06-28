You knew it was coming. It was just a matter of time. Periscope Entertainment announced today Charlie Hofheimer (24: Legacy, Black Hawk Down), Aleksa Palladino (Boardwalk Empire, Halt and Catch Fire), Robin Lord Taylor (Gotham, The Walking Dead), and Clarke Peters (The Wire, John Wick) have signed on to star in David Guy Levy's psychological sci-fi thriller The Mandela Effect, written by Steffen Schlachtenhaufen and Levy. The film marks their second creative collaboration following Would You Rather. Joshua Fruehling, Levy and Schlachtenhaufen are producing under the Periscope banner.

The Mandela Effect follows a man who becomes obsessed with facts and events that have been collectively misremembered by thousands of people. Believing the phenomena to be the symptom of something much larger, his obsession eventually leads him to question reality itself. Principal photography is currently underway in Los Angeles. Director and Periscope Entertainment's David Guy Levy said this.

"I'm grateful to have such a talented group of actors come together to tell this story; Steffen and I could not have asked for a better group to bring these characters to life, and we look forward to sharing this film with audiences everywhere."

Hofheimer most recently starred in the FOX revival 24: Legacy, and recently appeared in Easy Living, which made its world premiere at this year's SXSW film festival. Previous credits include Mad Men, Would You Rather, Black Hawk Down, TURN, and more. Palladino most recently starred as Sara Wheeler in the AMC series Halt and Catch Fire, and has previously won two Screen Actors Guild Awards for her role in the ensemble drama series Boardwalk Empire alongside Steve Buscemi. She has also appeared in films including The Veil, Before the Devil Knows You're Dead, and many more.

Taylor currently stars in Fox's Emmy nominated seriesGotham as Oswald Cobblepot AKA The Penguin. He has appeared in several acclaimed television series, such as The Walking Dead, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Good Wife and Person of Interest as well as film roles including Cold Comes the Night, Another Earth, and Accepted. Peters has a long and impressive career, with credits including The Wire, Notting Hill, Legacy: Black Ops, John Wick, Division 19and more.

You may ask what is a Mandela Effect? Buzzfeed has this explenation.

"The Mandela effect" is what the internet is calling those curious instances in which many of us are certain we remember something a particular way, but it turns out we're incorrect. The name of the theory comes from many people feeling certain they could remember Nelson Mandela dying while he was still in prison back in the '80s. Contrary to what many thought, Mandela's actual death was on Dec. 5, 2013, despite some people claiming to remember seeing clips of his funeral on TV. These false memories have some people thinking their memory sucks, but some wonder if they've gone to a parallel universe, or if time travelers have gone to the past and slightly affected our present, or if they're simply losing their freakin' minds. Whichever it is, what's most interesting about the Mandela effect is that so many individuals share the same false memories."

Founded in 2004 by David Guy Levy, Periscope Entertainment is a Los Angeles based company that develops and produces a diverse slate of fresh and visionary theatrical film and entertainment properties. With unique, non-genre specific projects in development and set for release, Periscope Entertainment is dedicated to discovering innovative and original material and developing it into a compelling and unprecedented cinematic experience.