Sony Pictures has brought on Margot Robbie to play the iconic Robin Hood character Maid Marian in a new stand alone film entitled Marian. The project doesn't have a director on board yet, but it is believed that Margot Robbie may also produce the film as well, with her LuckyChap Entertainment production company. Donald De Line, Amy Pascal and Rock Shank will also produce this project for Sony, which takes a different approach to the Robin Hood story.

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Pete Barry is writing the script, which is set after the death of Robin Hood. His former love Maid Marian takes up Robin Hood's noble cause after his death, leading her people into a "pivotal war" that will decide the fate of the entire kingdom as Maid Marian dons the mantle of the man she loved, while becoming a legend of her own right in the process. No production schedule has been given at this time, but this isn't the only Robin Hood movie in the works.

Lionsgate is currently in production on their highly-anticipated Robin Hood: Origins, which stars Taron Egerton as Robin Hood, Eve Hewson as Maid Marian, Jamie Foxx as Little John, Jamie Dornan as Will Scarlett, Ben Mendelsohn as the villainous Sheriff of Nottingham, and Tim Minchin as Friar Tuck. Lionsgate has set a March 23, 2018 release date for Robin Hood: Origins, which has been described as a "grittier" version of Robin Hood. There is also a futuristic take on Robin Hood directed by visual effects supervisor Hasraf 'HaZ' Dulull, along with a modern-day TV series take called A Burglar's Guide to the City, which Alex Kurtzman and Justin Lin are producing for CBS.

The futuristic Robin Hood movie is set in a dystopian version of London, following a rogue MI5 agent on a mission to avenge injustice. There is also another project that has been long in the works at Disney entitled Nottingham & Hood, written by Brandon Barker, which is described as a revisionist take on the Robin Hood. There haven't been any updates about that project, or the futuristic Robin Hood project in quite some time, so it's possible that they may no longer be in active development, especially with so many other Robin Hood projects out there.

Margot Robbie is coming off her superhero ensemble Suicide Squad, where she played the iconic DC Comics character Harley Quinn. She is reprising that role in Warner Bros.' new DC spin-off Gotham City Sirens, which Suicide Squad director David Ayer is directing, which will feature Harley Quinn alongside other popular female DC characters like Catwoman, Birds of Prey and more. Margot Robbie is currently filming the Tonya Harding biopic I, Tonya, and she also has Terminal and an untitled A.A. Milne biopic in post-production. Hopefully we'll learn more about this Marian movie in the near future.