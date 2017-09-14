Many grow soft in their old age, but that certainly is not the case for 48-year old Marilyn Manson who is sticking to his guns after pop star Justin Bieber used Manson's image on a t-shirt and told the rocker that he had made him relevant again. Apparently, Manson didn't take too kindly to Bieber using his image without permission and then insulting him on top of that, so he's now out telling anyone that will listen that Bieber is not a class act. Justin Bieber might seem like low hanging fruit to bash in public, but Manson does have a new album to promote and business is business.

In an interview with Consequence of Sound, Manson recalls meeting Bieber at a club and admits that he originally thought that he was a girl. To back up a bit, last summer, Beiber and some artist decided to take an old vintage shirt design of Marilyn Manson's and repurpose it into a Justin Bieber t-shirt by adding: "Bigger Than Satan... Bieber" We're talking some real next-level creativity on the part of Bieber and his "artist" bro. But the real creativity came when they started selling the t-shirts for $195 without Manson's approval.

Now, back to the story. Marilyn Manson meets Justin Beiber in a club and at the time, Manson didn't care about the shirt or what Bieber was doing. Manson walked up him and said, "Hey, so you wore my shirt and everything onstage" to which Bieber replied, "I made you relevant again." This did not sit well with Mr. Manson as he explains.

"He was a real piece of [email protected] in the way he had the arrogance to say that. He was a real touchy-feely guy, too, like, 'yo yo bro!' and touches you when he's talking. I'm like, you need to stand down, you're dick height on me, ok? (laughs) Alright? So stand down, son."

Beiber has recently found the Lord and has yet to make a statement to defend himself against Manson's accusations.

If this were 1996, Marilyn Manson and Twiggy probably would have eaten one of Bieber's toes, so maybe Manson has softened a bit as he's gotten older. We're probably not too far from a Pizza Hut commercial with Manson in it singing, "The beautiful pizza, the beautiful pizza." As a matter of fact, Manson's slick way to get back at Beiber was to first take legal action to get in on some of the $195 t-shirt money and then fake Beiber out of a proposed collaboration on stage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Manson stood Beiber up and never went to perform with him. Take that, Beiber.

Marilyn Manson's latest album entitled Heaven is Upside Down will be released on October 6th, 2017 and it features the new single, "We Know Where You F$%@ing Live." He has also been making headlines for his role in the movie Let Me Make You a Martyr. As far as Bieber, he's apparently a touchy, feely kinda guy and he's shredding up the pop charts and selling a ton of merchandise, just not with Manson's face on it anymore. Check out pictures of Bieber in his $195 Marilyn Manson mashup tee below.