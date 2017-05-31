The prospect of a Nintendo theme park, no matter what form it takes, is something that should be incredibly exciting to gamers, or lovers of fun things in general, around the world. Universal Parks & Resorts is doing just that, as they are planning on bringing Nintendo-themed attractions to three different locations around the world. Now, thanks to a newly filed trademark application, we have some idea of what those theme parks are going to include. And, try not to get too excited just yet, but it looks like we could be getting some real-life Mario Kart action.

My Nintendo News uncovered the trademark application, which confirms that the theme park attraction will be called Super Nintendo World. The application is very thorough, covering seemingly everything that Universal could possibly want to do at this park in the future. Buried in the application is a handful of very exciting words that point to only one possibility; they are going to make a Mario Kart racing attraction. Here's the bit in question from the trademark application.

"Organization, management or arrangement of kart racing."

That can't possibly be hinting at anything other than a Mario Kart attraction, which sounds like it could be unreasonably fun. Can you imagine racing your friends in actual Mario-themed go karts, throwing banana peels at one another and trying to avoid shells that will temporarily disable your vehicle? However, don't get your hopes up too high yet. This trademark application for Super Nintendo World is insanely thorough and not everything listed in the document is necessarily going to actually become a reality. But still. This seems like a logical home run and something that would draw a huge crowd.

Universal is planning on bringing Super Nintendo World attractions to Universal Studios in Osaka, Japan, Hollywood, California and Orlando, Florida. So, if we are lucky enough to get actual Mario Kart racing, there will at least be several locations around the world, making it a little easier for you to actually enjoy it. Japan will have the first Super Nintendo World attractions, which are expected to open in time for the 2020 Olympics, but Hollywood and Orlando probably won't be too far behind. So don't worry if you can't make the trip to Japan. But nobody would blame you for wanting to be among the first to try and assert your Mario Kart dominance in a real world setting. Not to mention that The Legend of Zelda has previously been rumored as an attraction as well.

Mario Kart is without question the most appealing thing listed in the application, but other noteworthy mentions were entertainment shows and events, musical performances, and "games for handheld game apparatus" and "games for smart phones." So it sounds like there could be some exclusive, on-the-go gaming experiences at Super Nintendo World as well. It is starting to seem like a Nintendo theme park is going to be everything we would want it to be and then some. 2020 can't come soon enough.