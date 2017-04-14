With Star Wars Celebration currently happening in Orlando right now, there is a ton of news and surprises coming every which way for fans of the franchise. No doubt, it is a very exciting time for those of us who are feverish for that galaxy far, far away. But, outside of the spoilers and the fun, there is also a lot of acknowledgment for the tragic death of Carrie Fisher late last year. Even if you couldn't make it to Star Wars Celebration this year, you can still watch the Mark Hamill tribute to Carrie Fisher, which is live streaming right now.

Many fans will be checking out all of the Star Wars Celebration happenings for news and reveals, such as the Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer. But things like this Carrie Fisher tribute panel are some of the best reasons to pay attention this weekend. Especially since this will be hosted by Mark Hamill, who was one of the people that knew her best. As heartbreaking as her passing was, and still is for many Star Wars fans all around the world, this is a must watch. Here is how the Star Wars Celebration website is teasing the panel.

"Fans remember her not only as their princess or general, but as part of the Star Wars Celebration family. Join Mark Hamill as he remembers the talent, humor and enduring legacy of one of the Star Wars galaxy's most luminous beings, Carrie Fisher."

This panel isn't the only tribute to Carrie Fisher that is taking place over the weekend at Star Wars Celebration. During the 40th anniversary panel that kicked off the event yesterday, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, George Lucas and Carrie Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd took to the stage to honor the late actress. They also put together a touching tribute video that showcased footage of Carrie Fisher from interviews, on screen in Star Wars and behind-the-scenes. The video even included our very first look at Princess Leia from the set of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. But this tribute from Mark Hamill to his late co-star promises to be something memorable and special. It is impossible to overstate the importance of Carrie Fisher, not only to the Star Wars movies, but cinema in general. So seeing one of the actors who worked with her so closely pay tribute feels very appropriate.

Star Wars Celebration 2017 takes place in Orlando, Florida from now through Sunday at the Orange County Convention Center. But if you can't make it, don't worry. The panels will be live streamed all weekend and we will have the ones you won't want to miss here for you. Be sure to check out Mark Hamill's Tribute to Carrie Fisher panel, which is being live streamed right now and keep your eyes peeled for all of the Star Wars news coming your way this weekend.