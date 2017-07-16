Star Wars icon Mark Hamill accepted his Disney Legends award from Disney CEO Bob Iger at the D23 Expo on Friday morning and now you can watch his acceptance speech. The late Carrie Fisher was also inducted during the ceremony and Hamill said that if she had been there, she would have already "flipped him the bird twice," a reference to Fisher's brand of sarcastic humor. Iger praised Hamill's performance in the upcoming The Last Jedi, declaring it to be the best performance of Luke Skywalker that Hamill has ever given.

The video comes to us via Inside the Magic's YouTube channel and starts with Hamill receiving a loud ovation from the crowd while music from Star Wars plays in the background. Hamill started his speech with a quote from baseball great Lou Gherig saying, "Today, I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of the earth." The Luke Skywalker actor went on to thank George Lucas and the thousands of people who worked in front of and behind the camera as well as John Williams. Hamill was clearly overjoyed to be accepting the award.

Mark Hamill then went on to thank the Star Wars fans for all of their love and support over the years, saying that they, "make you feel like you're a part of their family." The actor went on to compare the way that Star Wars is shared between generations to the way that Disney's animated classics are passed down, which is true. Star Wars and Disney are often a large component to a family that are fans of either or both of the franchises. Hamill also talked about his excitement for when Star Tours opened up at the greatest theme park on the planet, further adding to his gratitude of receiving the award. Hamill says that he has been a, "Disney fan for as long as he can imagine" and that they provided great inspiration to him to get into the entertainment business.

After thanking his family and Walt Disney, Hamill pays his respects to his "space sis, Carrie Francis Fisher. I loved her. And we were like siblings, the good and the bad... but we loved each other." He also talks about the comfort level that he and Fisher shared when they returned to the set for The Force Awakens, mentioning that they could always rely on each other. The actor held back tears as he finished, thanking the crowd and telling them that, "I love you all."

Mark Hamill truly deserves his Disney Legends award, much like everybody else who was inducted on Friday. Hamill seems so humble and genuinely taken aback by everything that has happened to him over the years and it's refreshing to see. Its almost time to see Hamill's acting chops again for The Last Jedi for which he has been given heaps of acclaim by those who have been lucky enough to see the movie. Check out Mark Hamill accepting his Disney Legend award below.