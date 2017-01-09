No matter how you feel about Donald Trump, he is now officially going to be the President of the United States, and that is something many of us are dealing with in our own way. Mark Hamill has decided to try and seemingly make some commentary on Donald Trump in a pretty clever and most definitely entertaining way. He has started reading Trump's tweets as iconic Batman villain The Joker.

This whole thing seemingly started when comedian Patton Oswalt took to his Twitter account to suggest that Donald Trump's New Year's Eve tweet would sound appropriate coming from The Joker. He specifically said that it "sounds like something the Joker would say right before releasing a swarm of killer bees into Gotham." For those who may have missed it, here is what Donald Trump tweeted out on New Year's Eve.

"Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love!"

It seems like Mark Hamill, who has voiced The Joker in tons of various animated projects over the year, agreed with Patton Oswalt and decided to do something about it. So, he grabbed a microphone and dusted off his Joker persona and decided to actually read Donald Trump's New Year's Eve tweet as The Joker. No matter what your political beliefs, the results are undeniably excellent. Here is what Mark Hamill had to say just before releasing his first Trump quote, which was accompanied by a picture of a Joker action figure that had a sign reading "Make America Ha! Ha! Ha! Again."

"With a little help (@chelseahamill @MarilouHamill) Got the app to send out my 1st soundbite- Stay Tuned...for I am #TheTrumpster! #NoJoke"

The way that Mark Hamill phrased the tweet makes it seem as though he has a series of Trump quote sound bites planned for the future. Not that he is doing this for the attention, but the sound bite seems to be quite popular. As of now the clip has been retweeted more than 41 thousand times. Mark Hamill was also quick to point out that Futurama voice actor Billy West also had a similar idea, when he recently read Donald Trump tweets as Captain Zapp Brannigan.

Mark Hamill got his start as The Joker during Batman: The Animated Series, which many consider to be one of the most definitive versions of the legendary DC Comics villain. He has since gone on to reprise his role in several other animated shows, the Batman: Arkham video game series and most recently, the animated adaptation of Batman: The Killing Joke. Now it looks like we may be getting some more, very timely Mark Hamill Joker content in the near future. You can check out his first Trump quote as The Joker for yourself below.

