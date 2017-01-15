Last week, Mark Hamill decided to reprise his iconic role as The Joker from Batman: The Animated Series in order to get a little political. He decided to take some of president-elect Donald Trump's tweets and read them as the Clown Prince of Crime and the internet absolutely loved it, even if many found it unsettling how well it worked. Now Mark Hamill has done the same for Trump's rant against Oscar winner and Hollywood legend Meryl Streep.

For those who maybe missed it, Meryl Streep went after Donald Trump during her acceptance speech at the Golden Globes after being awarded the Cecil B. DeMille award. The new POTUS didn't take very kindly to that and went on a pretty aggressive Twitter rant against here. Just in case you need a refresher, here is what Donald Trump had to say about Meryl Streep.

"Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him "groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!"

So, yeah. Pretty easy to say, Donald Trump didn't love Meryl Streep's six-minute speech speaking out against him. Mark Hamill felt that this particular rant would work very well done in the style of The Joker, so he decided to make it the next in a series he seems to be calling "The Trumpster." Here is what Mark Hamill had to say about the new clip on Twitter when he released it.

"Am I the ONLY one man enough to confront this #OverratedFlunkyLoser without resorting to an ad hominem assault?"

The first edition of The Trumpster was a viral sensation, completely dominating the online conversation and getting shared millions of times all across social media. As Mark Hamill pointed out after his first Donald Trump Joker recording, voice actor Billy West also did some Donald Trump quotes as his Futurama character Zapp Brannigan, which helped inspire him to do what he's doing now. After this latest edition of "The Trumpster," Billy West suggested that the two combine forces in the future. Here is what Billy West had to say on Twitter.

"Hey I may be only 5'4" and I'm not shaving yet, but I'm tryin'! We need to join forces @HamillHimself"

Mark Hamill got his start as The Joker during Batman: The Animated Series, which many consider to be one of the most definitive versions of the legendary DC Comics villain. He has since gone on to reprise his role in several other animated shows, the Batman: Arkham video game series and most recently, the animated adaptation of Batman: The Killing Joke.It looks like we may be getting quite a bit more Joker action over the next four years, assuming Donald Trump keeps giving Mark Hamill stuff to work with. You can check out his new Trump quote as The Joker for yourself below.

Am I the ONLY one man enough to confront this #OverratedFlunkyLoser without resorting to an ad hominem assault? https://t.co/ac2j2KGrynpic.twitter.com/iH1XnPgOzm — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 14, 2017