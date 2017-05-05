Jimmy Kimmel Live introduces Mark Hamill to Star Wars super fan Adam Scott with a surprise 40 years in the making. Yesterday was May the 4th (otherwise known as Star Wars Day) and the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show celebrated in a grand fashion. Kristen Bell, who was guest hosting for Jimmy Kimmel while he's on paternity leave, was interviewing Adam Scott and asking him about a story that he had previously shared the last time he was on the Kimmel show. As it turns out, Scott is a Star Wars super fan and he invited Hamill to his birthday party when he was a young child around the time of The Empire Strikes Back. Scott admits that he wasn't heartbroken when Hamill didn't show, that he understood that Hamill was probably busy.

Scott told Bell that as a child, he actually thought Hamill would show up at his birthday party. Here's what Scott had to say.

"I wrote him a letter inviting him to my birthday party, I thought at least, if he got it, and he was able to, if his schedule was clear, he was probably gonna come."

Scott was interrupted by the sound of the iconic Star Wars theme blaring through the studio and the star looks visibly confused. The confusion then leads to a huge smile and a string of expletives as Mark Hamill comes out and presents Scott with a lightsaber.

Scott was barely able to hide his shock and excitement, telling Hamill what the experience meant to him. Scott said this.

"This really is one of the best moments of my life, it really is."

Hamill seemed to be genuinely surprised as well, but for the crowd reaction. The crowd went insane as Hamill walked out. It was hands down, the best part of the Star Wars Day celebration. Hamill did what he does best; making people happy. This was the second "official" Star Wars cameo for the special day. Earlier, composer John Williams and The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson shared a chummy video tweet while they were working on the post production of the movie.

Scott was on Kimmel to promote Big Little Lies, which he starred as Reese Witherspoon's character's husband. He and Bell also talked about their shared past in movies and television, noting that they weren't always so nice to each other. Read what Bell had to say below.

"I've worked with you a ton, but I feel like when we've worked together, we're always really, really mean to each other, like, always a**holes."

Scott agreed and brought up her role as a jerk on Party Down.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live show has had guest hosts since Tuesday including Will Arnett, Anthony Anderson, and Bell. Kimmel was on Monday night and shared a personal story about the birth of his son that has gone on to spark controversy in the world of politics. But last night was a special one for Adam Scott and it doesn't look like he'll forget it anytime soon. Watch the surprise video below, courtesy of the Jimmy Kimmel Live YouTube channel