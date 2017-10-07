Mark Ruffalo has taken to social media to accidentally leak that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is conducting a massive photoshoot, possibly to commemorate the upcoming 10th anniversary. The Hulk actor shared a quick behind-the-scenes video before being told by more than a few actors that it was supposed to be secret. Well, the secret is out of the bag and now we know that there is a very large photoshoot currently taking place with an incredible number of stars and directors. The MCU is set to hit a new era after the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4.

Infinity War recently wrapped filming over the summer in Atlanta and the Russo Brothers took a little break before diving head first into the Avengers 4 project and we have seen many returns to the set and some first arrivals to the MCU including Brie Larson as Captain Marvel. Josh Brolin went out to Atlanta to do some more motion capture while production of Deadpool 2 was underway and we've also seen Chris Evans on the set as well. Ant-Man and the Wasp is also currently filming in Atlanta as well.

It is already common knowledge that Infinity War is set to be a culmination for the MCU that will bring together almost every single MCU character to go up against the villainous Thanos and his Black Order. Mark Ruffalo took to Facebook early Saturday morning to live stream a giant photoshoot that is taking place to celebrate the triumphs of the MCU over the last 10 years. The quick, shaky 40-second video shows Ruffalo scanning a huge set with an incredible amount of Marvel stars hanging out and getting ready for the shoot.

Mark Ruffalo turns the camera on himself to show Vin Diesel (Groot) jumping down to mug for the camera, mentioning that he sees Groot and the Hulk teaming up soon. Next to Diesel is Michael Rooker (Yondu). Next to Ruffalo you can clearly see Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) and Evangeline Lily (The Wasp) telling the actor that he should probably stop filming as the shoot is supposed to be secret. During the quick video you can also see flashes of Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill), the Russo Brothers, Taika Waititi, Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Jeff Goldblum (Grandmaster), Ryan Coogler, Anthony Mackie (Falcon), Michael Pena (Luis), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther), Sylvester Stallone (Starhawk), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Michael Douglas (Hank Pym), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Evans (Captain America), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Paul Bettany (Vision), Benedict Wong (Wong), and Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye). And that's just the ones that are easy to spot in the quick video.

Though it's really cool that the MCU is getting together to do the photoshoot, it's a lot cooler to see everybody in their street clothes clearly enjoying each other's company. It really looks like the MCU and currently, the Russo Brothers, have created a huge extended family that has gotten together for a family reunion in {Avengers: Infinity War) and Avengers 4. Will have to wait and see what the photoshoot will end up being used for, but in the meantime, you can check out the not-so secret video of the shoot courtesy of Mark Ruffalo's Facebook live page below.