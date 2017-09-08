Brother, can you spare a dime. With quite a few siblings, Mark Wahlberg probably hears this all the time. And he's pressed hard to come through with a loan every now and then, because Forbes just outed the actor and former Funky Bunch crew leader as the highest paid actor in the world. It's difficult for the man to say he just doesn't have the cash right now. He's definitely not strapped.

Forbes reveals that Wahlberg has pocked $68 million over the past year. His personal gain comes from a number of different projects and streams of revenue. He stars in two movies this year. The first, Transformers: The Last Knight, arrived this summer. It wasn't exactly the hit Paramount was hoping for as they try to rejuvenate the flailing franchise. The second is Daddy's Home 2, a Christmas themed comedy that arrives in November. Factored into this latest pay overview is also his late 2015 comedy Daddy's Home. The first outing, which re-teamed him with The Other Guys co-star Will Ferrell and the fifth Transformers outing grossed a combined $5.3 million worldwide. Wahlberg also took home a nice paycheck for his reality series Wahlburgers, which he occasionally appears in alongside his Boston born family, who run a burger business. Mark is also a spokesperson for AT&T.

Mark Wahlberg barely beat out the second highest paid celebrity in the world. His old Pain and Gain co-star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson' came in second place with $65 million, which shouldn't be too surprising, as he's known as the hardest working actor in show business. He's currently shooting the action thriller Skyscraper. And will then move into Disney's Jungle Cruise, so he should top this list next year as well, perhaps even taking back his old spot at number one. This past year, the WWE Superstar turned 'people's actor' collected huge paychecks for his summer comedy Baywatch and the upcoming sequel Jumanji. He's also earning a little scratch on the side as the lead in HBO's Ballers sitcom. He also had a nice extended cameo in Fate of the Furious, one of 2017's top grossing movies. He'll probably beat Wahlberg next year, as Mark doesn't have another Transformers on the horizon.

Perhaps not surprisingly, there are no women in the top ten this year. The number three position goes to The Rock's Fate of the Furious co-star Vin Diesel. The two actors beefed it up in more ways than one, with Diesel walking away with $54.5 million over these past twelve months. He also earned paychecks for his sequel XxX: The Return of Xander Cage. And he also voiced Baby Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Though, we're not sure why he's needed for that job.

Adam Sandler is in fourth place with $50.5 million, profiting greatly off his Netflix deal. He recently re-upped with the streaming service, and will pull in another hefty paycheck next year. Jackie Chan, a worldwide icon, slid in right behind him in the number five spot, taking in $49 million. This may seem surprising, as he wasn't really dominating screens in America. But he's still a huge pull in China, starring in Railroad Tiger and Kung Fu Yoga, big hits despite the fact that you may not have heard of them. And at number 6, we have Robert Downey Jr. The man was once the highest paid actor in Hollywood. But not any longer. He's still earning tons of cash though, so don't you go worrying where he's getting a hot meal tonight. He turned a huge profit off of up front fees alone, appearing in Avengers: Infinity War and Spider-Man: Homecoming. He's still Marvel's Golden Child with a fat $48 million sitting in his pocket.

Tom Cruise has slide considerably down the scale over the past few years. But he still comes in at number six. The Mummy was a substantial flop. He's laughing all the way to the bank, though, earning $43 million. He has Mission: Impossible 6 coming next summer, with American Made in theaters later this year. He's also gearing up for Top Gun 2, so he could raise to the top of this list in the next twelve months.

The final three highest paid actors in the world aren't exactly household names. Shah Rukh Khan slides into 8th place with $38 million. He is the star of Jab Harry met Sejal, Raees and Tubelight, all gigantic hits in his home country of India. At number nine is fellow Indian actor Salman Khan. This man has starred in 85 movies since his first starring role in Main Pyar Kia back in 1989. He's a pretty big deal. And one of Bollywood's biggest stars. He starred in Tubelight this year, as well as Sultan. These movies do play in the states, just at select theaters that are no where near your house.

Rounding out the top ten is Ashkay Kumar, a man almost completely unfamiliar with English speaking American audiences. He's been working the trenches of Indian cinema for the past 25 years. He made four blockbuster hits in India this year alone. He is also famous for being a spokesperson, nabbing seven figures for hocking all kinds of different products. His face is associated with everything from batteries to deodorant. If you were a snarky Indian millennial, this is where you'd tell us just how much you hate the guy for being so famous. Here's the final tally.

