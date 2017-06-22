Open Road Films has released the first trailer and eight new photos for the upcoming biopic Marshall, starring Chadwick Boseman. While superhero fans will get to see this talented actor portray T'challa in Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War next year, this year they'll get to see him play a real-life hero, attorney Thurgood Marshall. Before making history as the first African-American justice to sit on the Supreme Court, Thurgood Marshall took on one of his most important cases ever in the early 1940s.

Long before he sat on the United States Supreme Court or claimed victory in Brown v. Board of Education, Thurgood Marshall (Chadwick Boseman) was a young rabble-rousing attorney for the NAACP. The new motion picture, Marshall, is the true story of his greatest challenge in those early days, a fight he fought alongside attorney Sam Friedman (Josh Gad), a young lawyer with no experience in criminal law: the case of black chauffeur Joseph Spell (Sterling K. Brown), accused by his white employer, Eleanor Strubing (Kate Hudson), of sexual assault and attempted murder.

The supporting cast includes Dan Stevens as Lorin Willis, who prosecuted the case against Joseph Spell, James Cromwell as the judge presiding over the case, Keesha Sharp as Thurgood Marshall's wife, Buster, Rozonda Thomas as prominent African-American author Zora Neale Hurston and Jussie Smolett as author, poet and activist Langston Hughes. Open Road Films has set Marshall for release on October 13, which puts it up against Paramount Pictures' mother!, Universal Pictures' Happy Death Day and STX Entertainment's The Foreigner. It will also debut between Blade Runner 2049 and My Little Pony on October 6, and an October 20 weekend with six wide releases, Warner Bros.' Geostorm, Sony's Granite Mountain Hotshots, PureFlix's Same Kind of Different As Me, Universal's The Snowman, Lionsgate's Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween and The Weinstein Compan's War With Grandpa.

Reginald Hudlin directs Marshall, his first feature directorial effort since 2002's Serving Sara, although he has been keeping busy in other areas, producing Django Unchained and The Boondocks, while becoming a prolific TV director, helming episodes of New Girl, Modern Family, The Middle and more. It was also announced earlier this month that Reginald Hudlin will direct a Shadowman movie for Valiant Comics. The screenplay for Marshall is a unique collaboration between renowned trial lawyer, Michael Koskoff, and his son, screenwriter Jacob Koskoff (Macbeth). Marshall is being produced with the full support of the Thurgood Marshall and Samuel Friedman estates, including their children, John W. Marshall and Lauren Friedman.

Reginald Hudlin also produces alongside Paula Wagner and Jonathan Sanger, with Peter Luo and Belton Lee serving as executive producers. While he has gained a huge fan base for playing T'challa/Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War and the upcoming Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman is also becoming quite adept at portraying historical figures. Marshall marks the third biopic for the talented actor, following his breakout performance in 42, as Jackie Robinson, the first big league baseball player to break the color barrier, and his 2014 biopic Get on Up, where he played the Godfather of Soul himself, James Brown. Take a look at the new trailer and photos for Marshall below.