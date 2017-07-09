Spider-Man: Homecoming has officially been released worldwide after a long wait and that wait has paid off for both Marvel and Sony as the impressive debut has just sent the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the $12 billion mark globally. Homecoming starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker has just hit theaters and still has plenty of room to grow especially considering the pretty much universal acclaim that the movie has received from critics and fans alike, setting up the new Spider-Man trilogy perfectly. Sony and Marvel's decision to share the superhero has proved to already be a fruitful relationship, even it its infancy.

According to Box Office Mojo, Spider-Man: Homecoming has grossed an estimated $117 million domestically, just shy of previous reports, but much higher than the conservative estimate that Sony placed at around $80 million. Sony's aggressive promotional campaign along with the overall praise and word of mouth have helped Homecoming become the 3rd highest debut weekend for the year just behind Disney's Beauty and the Beast live-action remake and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 while beating out the DCEU's Wonder Woman, which opened with $103.3 million.

Overseas was another story for Spider-Man: Homecoming where it is estimated that it will have grossed $140 million over the weekend bringing it's worldwide gross to $257 million, which is comparable to James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 debut at $252.5 million worldwide. The impressive opening has brought the MCU over the collective $12 billion mark globally at $12.028 billion. That number is sure to grow as Homecoming remains in theaters and will definitely see a huge bump when Thor: Ragnarok is released in December, easily another billion dollars for the MCU. Another factor for the success of Homecoming is the addition of Iron Man, which has been box office gold for the MCU.

Out of the 16 movies that the MCU has put out so far, 4 have been able to go the distance and cross the $1 billion threshold globally. Captain America: Civil War raked in $1.15 billion, Iron Man 3 brought in $1.21 billion, Avengers: Age of Ultron brought in $1.4 billion, and Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man. It's really too early to tell, but could the presence of Tony Stark bring Spider-Man: Homecoming to the Mount Rushmore of the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

The MCU may be able to start printing their own money after the releases of Avengers: Infinity War and its untitled sequel within the next few years. At any rate, Spider-Man: Homecoming has just started its trilogy in a proper fashion that may even go on to break Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3 domestic debut at $151 million with the next two installments. This is pure speculation at this point, but the future is definitely looking bright for Tom Holland's portrayal of Spider-Man and the MCU.