It's certainly hard to discount the enormous success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has released 15 hit movies over the past nine years with varying degrees of success, although none of their movies are considered total flops by any means. The MCU's latest movie, Guardians of the Galaxy 2, is both a critical hit (81% on Rotten Tomatoes) and a commercial hit ($823.3 million worldwide), much like most of the other MCU movies, but the franchise certainly has no shortage of detractors. One of those is legendary director John Landis, who bluntly stated that he's "bored s--tless" with the franchise in a new interview. Here's what he had to say, when asked his thoughts about shared universe's as a whole, and why Wonder Woman was received so well.

"I'm just... truthfully, I'm bored shitless with the Marvel Universe now. All the superhero movies tend to be interchangeable, you always have these mass destruction of cities and huge computer-generated extravaganzas to the point where you could take a reel from any of the Marvel superhero movies and put it any of the others and nobody would notice. They're very well-made, it's just they're the same thing over and over again. But, I don't know, people are showing up. One of the reasons Wonder Woman has been received so well by the critics is that it doesn't destroy cities! Even the superhero stuff is on a very human scale, it's the gods! We're not seeing skyscrapers tumbling!"

What's interesting is the impressive 93% Rotten Tomatoes score for Wonder Woman is not only much higher than its first two DCEU predecessors, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (27% on RT) and Suicide Squad (25% on RT), but it is also higher than every other Marvel Cinematic Universe movie except for one, the very first MCU movie Iron Man, which brought in an impressive 94% RT score. Still, all of the 15 movies produced by the MCU, lead by Kevin Feige, have been certified Fresh on RT, with Thor: The Dark World (66% on RT) and The Incredible Hulk (67% on RT) coming the closest to "Rotten" status.

As far as the destructive nature of the MCU goes, John Landis certainly does have a point, in his interview with The Irish Times, and he is certainly not the only one to criticize the epic destruction in both Marvel and DC movies alike. The immense destruction of Sokovia in Avengers: Age of Ultron and Metropolis being reduced to rubble in Man of Steel was criticized by fans and critics alike, and it most likely isn't a coincidence that Wonder Woman's scaled down spectacle may in part have helped the movie get the DCEU's best reviews to date. While there were certainly some epic moments in Guardians of the Galaxy 2, it didn't feature anything nearly as grandiose as the Sokovia destruction, but this level of destruction will likely be kicked up a few notches with Avengers: Infinity War.

While we have just under a year left until Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters, it, and the follow-up Avengers 4, could very well be the biggest movies in Marvel history, in many different ways. For one, a report from January claimed Infinity War and Avengers 4 have a combined budget of $500 million, but at the time, the studio was planning to shoot both movies simultaneously, which is not happening anymore. After Marvel wraps production on Infinity War, the cast and filmmakers will take a brief break before shooting the still-untitled Avengers 4. With a cast that reportedly features 67 characters, the amount of epic spectacle will most likely be higher than ever, but when all is said and done, it is believed that Phase 4 will go off in a completely different direction. As for John Landis, who has directed classics such as The Kentucky Fried Movie, Animal House, The Blues Brothers, An American Werewolf in London and even the iconic music video for Michael Jackson's "Thriller," he hasn't directed a film since 2010's Burke and Hare. He is serving as an executive producer for a remake of An American Werewolf in London.