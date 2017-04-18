During a special Marvel press event yesterday, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that, just a few months from now, the studio will return to Hall H for a special Comic-Con presentation. Unfortunately, the studio president and producer wouldn't confirm what movies will be presented during this panel, and we likely won't know until the actual day of the panel itself. Still, just taking a peek at Marvel's upcoming release schedule could give fans a few hints as to what could be announced at SDCC this summer.

Deadline broke the news about the studio's Comic-Con plans, while revealing that the studio showcased brief clips from the upcoming Black Panther to members of the press during this event. Kevin Feige also confirmed that Black Panther fully wraps production tomorrow, which comes just days after a new video revealed that cast member Danai Gurira had wrapped her portion of the shoot. Marvel has set a February 16, 2018 release date for Black Panther, making it a prime contender to be showcased during the studio's Hall H panel.

Marvel will also likely have some sort of presence for Thor: Ragnarok, which is slated for release on November 3. The studio just recently released the first Thor 3 trailer, which was viewed a whopping 136 million times in the first 24 hours, breaking the Disney record of 127.6 million views set by Beauty and the Beast. By the time SDCC rolls around in July, fans will certainly be ready for another Thor: Ragnarok trailer, so that could be another movie showcased next year. It is believed that Avengers: Infinity War will still be in production during the convention, but don't be surprised if there will be some sort of announcement or footage reveal for this highly-anticipated superhero sequel, hitting theaters May 4, 2018.

Last year, Marvel showcased Doctor Strange and Thor: Ragnarok at its panel, while also announcing the casting of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel at the very end of the panel, when Kevin Feige convened all the cast members on the stage for a massive group photo. It's certainly possible that Brie Larson could be back this year, with her character expected to make her MCU debut in Avengers: Infinity War, before her stand alone Captain Marvel movie, arriving on March 8, 2019. The studio could use the Hall H crowd to finally reveal who will direct Captain Marvel, but that's only speculation at this point.

Marvel could also announce new details and/or cast members for the upcoming Ant-Man 2, which starts production this June in Atlanta. Another possibility is that Marvel could start announcing what movies will make up its Phase 4 slate. The studio has set three release dates for is first Phase 4 movies, May 1, 2020, July 10, 2020 and November 6, 2020, although they haven't confirmed what movies will come out on those dates. There has been talk of a Black Widow movie, with Guardians of the Galaxy 3 confirmed for Phase 4. Hopefully we'll find out more about the studio's plans in the lead-up to SDCC this summer.