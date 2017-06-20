Marvel Comics' Variant series is set to honor iconic rock album covers this fall and they look amazing. The idea is pretty cool considering that a lot of record aficionados also enjoy collecting comic books(not all, but some). Back in 2015, Marvel did hip hop Variant covers to great success. A few of the best covers were Doctor Strange getting a Dr. Dre's Chronic makeover, Guardians of the Galaxy getting Pharcyde's Bizarre Ride 2 treatment, and Black Panther's T'Challa receiving a Jay-Z Black Album makeover. The covers were all done by different artists that reimagined the comic book characters in their own hip hop flavored world.

Now Ryan Penagos, Marvel's vice president and executive editor of digital media, has announced that the first Marvel Rock Cover Variants will be arriving this September. The announcement was made through Penagos' Twitter page and it shows artwork inspired by Nirvana, The Clash, Guns N' Roses, and Blondie mixed with Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor, Inhumans, and X-Men Blue/Gold, respectively. The artwork and fonts from the original covers are utilized and they really look excellent. Read the press release below.

"This September, Marvel will start the celebration of the close connection between music fans and comic readers with five Marvel Rock variant covers, straight from some of Marvel's most acclaimed artists!"

The press release continues to mention that this will be a limited edition affair.

"A truly unique and limited collection, only five covers will be released, each paying tribute to a classic rock band that defined and expanded the music form."

Mighty Thor's Asgard Falling cover by Marco Rudy is based off of the legendary cover of The Clash's London Calling album, which was released at the end of 1979. The motif of London Calling was also paying tribute to Elvis Presley's debut album cover. Thor is pictured smashing his hammer, modeled after Clash bassist Paul Simonon smashing his bass live on stage. Inhumans' Once and Future Kings #2 is done up like the iconic cross of Guns N' Roses' Appetite for Destruction by Damion Scott, which isn't the original cover for the album, but that's probably for the best.

Guardians of the Galaxy appears to be self titled in the style of Nirvana's Nevermind by Mike Hawthorne and Nathan Fairbain. Thankfully Rocket has clothes on as he swims for some currency that has Thano's face on it reading: "In Death we Trust." Instead of being underwater, Rocket is seen floating in space with a blue hue. X-Men Blue's Alternative Lives is done in the style of Blondie's Parallel Lines by Daniel Acuna. Not pictured is the X-Men Gold cover done by Mike Del Mundo, so it's not sure what album cover he used.

The covers of Marvel's Rock variants all look amazing and are sure to sell out quickly. Make sure to grab them before they fetch some extra money on the secondhand market. While you're at it, check out the albums that the covers are based on if you aren't familiar with them. Each one of those records is distinctly different from each other and they offer a unique insight into the times they were made. Check out the artwork for Marvel's Rock variant covers below.