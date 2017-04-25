With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 finally arriving in theaters next week, some fans are already looking forward to the future. After months of speculation, writer-director James Gunn finally confirmed that he will be back to write and direct Guardians 3, which has already been announced as part of Marvel's Phase 4 lineup. While nothing else about the sequel has been revealed, the Guardians are all expected to return, while also reprising their roles in Avengers: Infinity War, which is filming now, and Avengers 4. After all of those projects have come and gone, though, some may be wondering what will happen to the Guardians. Chris Pratt has now revealed in a new interview that he has no plans on leaving the MCU anytime soon. Perhaps ever.

Back in 2015, the actor said he signed on for three Guardians movies, along with two unspecified Marvel movies, which are most likely Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4. While promoting Guardians 2, Chris Pratt spoke to /Film, when the talk eventually turned to the star's Marvel contract. While the actor wouldn't specify how many more Marvel movies he has on his contract, he did make it clear that he still hopes to work with Marvel for the long haul.

"I'll tell you, as much as I love Marvel, it doesn't matter how many I have contracted, because I'm going to continue to work with them. I want to. I love working with them. I'm going to continue to work with them whether they like it or not. Even if they write me out, I'm going to show up on set and be like, 'Hey, man!' They're done. They don't get to shake me."

After Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4, the Marvel Phase 4 lineup has not been revealed, except for a series of release date placeholders. The studio has set release dates on May 1, 2020, July 10, 2020 and November 6, 2020 for three future Marvel movies, which will kick off the studio's Phase 4 lineup. It seems likely that one of these dates could be reserved for Guardians 3, along with a pair of rumored projects centering on Scarlet Johansson's Black Widow and a character who would make his first appearance in the MCU, Namor the Sub-Mariner. There have been rumors that several of the original stars who were introduced in Phase 1, like Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark or Chris Evans' Steve Rogers, may be killed off, to pave the way for a new group of heroes in Phase 4.

As for Chris Pratt returning after Guardians 3, it's possible that he could be easily integrated with the Earth-bound heroes on his own, perhaps after leaving the rest of his Guardians behind to return to his home on Earth for good, and fight alongside the MCU's earthly heroes. While other Marvel stars have expressed interest in taking a break after their MCU contract is up, it seems that Chris Pratt has no issues with sticking around in the MCU after his contract expires. We likely won't find out more about his contract until after Guardians 3, but fans still have Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 to look forward to on May 5.