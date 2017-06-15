Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 director James Gunn has always been one of the most active filmmakers on social media, frequently posting photos and videos from the set for his fans. While the filmmaker has always been up front with his fans, he also has quite the wicked sense of humor, as the director put on display on Facebook earlier today, revealing that he had savagely trolled "some kid" on Instagram, who had pretended to be Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, while teasing some fake spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Thor: Ragnarok and more. Here's what the director had to say about why he started to troll this person.

"The other night some kid pretending to be Kevin Feige, the President of Marvel Studios, contacted me on Instagram. As I was watching a TV show I wasn't particularly involved him, and as I have the maturity of a twelve year old, I decided to troll him."

The director's Facebook post included a series of photos highlighting the exchange between the director and this person, who created the Instagram account called "therealkevinfeige," which is still active. The fake Kevin Feige begins by telling the director that he has created a new Instagram account. While the Marvel Studios president does have a verified Twitter account, he doesn't have a verified Instagram account yet, and this "therealkevinfeige" account is certainly not verified. The director begins trolling him right away, asking "Kevin" if he did "that thing we talked about" yet, adding that it's a "bold move." Here's what the director told this fake Kevin Feige about the opening scene of Guardians 3.

"People are going to be very freaked out if that's the very first scene in Vol. 3. I'm warming up to it. He (Chris Pratt) loves the character of Groot, so he might be upset. But you might be right. Beheading him in the opening scene of Vol. 3 would really take the MCU in a new direction."

The fake Kevin Feige then responded by stating that he wanted to talk to Sony about Marvel's deal for the Spider-Man character, stating that he wanted the Spider-Man movies to be like no other Marvel movies. James Gunn then responded with another brilliant troll move, stating that they will have accomplished that when audiences find out that Peter Parker is in fact Venom at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming. The fake Feige said that Peter was never going to be Venom, stating that he's saying some "weird stuff" and asking if he read the script. Gunn responded by asking if he was drunk, and that he sat next to Feige at the preview, asking this person for the first time if he is in fact the real Kevin Feige.

Still, even though he's essentially busted at this point, this Feige impostor keeps maintaining that he's the real Marvel Studios president, which leads James Gunn to keep testing him, asking who the special guest star in Black Panther is. When the fake Feige doesn't respond, Gunn states that it's actually The Predator, when the impostor returns, again sticking to his phony guns, claiming he is the real Kevin and that he was busy helping his kids. James goes on to test this person by asking who is in the Thor: Ragnarok post-credit scene, revealing later that it's Popeye, and that Feige spent six months getting the rights to this character from King Features. The exchange ends hilariously with Feige asking James if he was drunk, stating he is calling a meeting, with Gunn defiantly responding by stating that he's calling a meeting, before asking who Thanos' nephew is in Avengers: Infinity War. When Feige responds that Thanos doesn't have a nephew, Gunn responds that they just hung out with him on Saturday, and that it's Gilbert Gottfried.

If there is anything to be learned from this, it's that James Gunn is a master at trolling, so you might want to think twice before engaging him on social media. This comes just a day after the director revealed that he has completed the Guardians 3 treatment, although he does have a few issues to be ironed out before starting work on the actual screenplay. While we wait for more on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, take a look at James Gunn's tweet and Facebook post, which features the screengrabs of his Instagram encounter with the fake Kevin Feige.