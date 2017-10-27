Nobody can deny that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is massively successful. The evidence is hilariously stacked against anyone who would try to argue otherwise. The man behind that success is Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. While each of these movies has their own director and own creative team, he's the engine that drives the ship. So much of that success is owed to his vision. In the same respect, any criticisms of the MCU rest on his shoulders as well. And now he's addressing those criticisms. Just don't expect anything thing to change.

Kevin Feige is currently promoting the release of Thor: Ragnarok. In a recent interview, he was asked about the criticisms of the MCU, such as weak villains or some of the movies being too similar. Like Iron Man and Doctor Strange being structured very similarly, for example. While he's perfectly willing to acknowledge those criticisms, he has his own view on them. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I think it's just the way we make the movies. I think all the movies are relatively different. I think there's a narrative that people like to write about because they're all produced by the same team and they all inhabit the same fictional cinematic universe. That we look for common similarities. And I'm not saying there aren't common similarities throughout it, but I think Thor: Ragnarok and Spider-Man: Homecoming are two totally different types of movies. They're both fun. People both enjoy them. Is that a similarity? If so, I'll take it. If that's a criticism, I'll take that, too."

It's hard to argue with his reasoning. For one, villains in the MCU have arguably been getting better. Michael Keaton was pretty great in Spider-Man: Homecoming and, word on the street is, Cate Blanchett is solid in Thor: Ragnarok. Not to mention that the MCU has amassed more than $12.6 billion worldwide thus far. And, a few exceptions aside, most MCU movies are embraced by critics and audiences alike. As for the future of the MCU? Kevin Feige promises that we're in store for some different movies.

"But really, yeah, Homecoming, Ragnarok, Panther, into Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp after that. And a '90s-set Captain Marvel after that; these are six very different movies. If what they have in common is they're all really enjoyable and fun to watch, then I'll take it."

Considering the way Marvel is going to finish up Phase 3, it looks like we're going to get some different types of movies, the likes of which we haven't seen so far in the MCU. By all accounts, Thor: Ragnarok, which arrives on November 17th, is very unique. And who knows what lies beyond Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4? All we know for sure is that the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are happening. No matter what, based on these comments to Uproxx, expect the movies to remain entertaining.