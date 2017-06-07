Fans love Marvel movies for many reasons, whether it be the inter-connnected stories of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or the incredible stable of talent they have put together. There is a tradition in Marvel movies that pre-dates the Marvel Cinematic Universe itself though, with Marvel legend Stan Lee popping up for memorable cameo appearances in almost every movie based on a Marvel comic book since 2000's X-Men hit theaters 17 years ago. Stan Lee recently revealed at Awesome Con in Washington D.C. what his favorite cameo was, and, most importantly how it has given him the ambition to actually co-star in a Marvel movie, one of these days.

Stan Lee has already shot his Avengers: Infinity War cameo, but it seems that his favorite is still Avengers: Age of Ultron. Stan Lee has said in the past that Avengers 2 was his favorite cameo, but while speaking with CinemaBlend at the convention, there is a specific reason why he loves this one the best, because it was actually bigger than a cameo.

"The thing I loved about that cameo is, if you think about it, that is the only cameo I've done that had two scenes. It was more than a cameo. It was almost like a role in the movie! So now I'm shooting for cameos that have three scenes, four scenes. Eventually I hope to be the co-star."

That strategy seems to be working, since he also appeared in more than one scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, where it was revealed that he has actually played the same character throughout all of his cameos. The Guardians 2 cameo revealed that Stan Lee is actually one of The Watchers, a race of beings who watch over and record every event in the galaxy. In the final credits, Stan Lee is listed as "The Watchers Informant," and we see him chasing after some of the other Watchers in the end credit sequence of Guardians 2.

There had been speculation that Stan Lee was actually playing a a specific Watcher named Uatu, who, in the Marvel Comics, has been assigned to look over Earth. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has confirmed that Stan Lee is a Watcher, but would not confirm that he is Uatu. While it remains to be seen if his Watcher role will be clarified and/or expanded in future movies, it is believed that all of the other characters Stan Lee has played throughout the years, from the FedEx delivery man in Captain America: Civil War to a beach hot dog vendor in the first X-Men movie, it seems that they were all the same person, just in different disguises. As for the future of Stan Lee and his Marvel cameos, the revelation that he is a Watcher certainly could lead to an expanded role in the MCU, at some point.