The upcoming Avengers: Infinity War and the untitled Avengers 4 will close out Marvel's Phase 3 lineup, with the final Avengers movie said to be the culmination of all the Marvel movies up until this date, with Marvel Phase 4 going in another direction. With Phase 3 coming to an end in just a few years, one dedicated Marvel fan took it upon himself to create an extensive timeline that showcases the exact dates of everything that has happened in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thus far, spanning from 1906 all the way to 2018, using the Marvel Cinematic Universe wikia page as a guide. If that wasn't enough, this fan also created a world map that highlights every location used in the Marvel movies.

This timeline and map was created by Reddit user MrRLopez, who said he created this timeline because there were, "a lot of questions lately about when certain events happened in the movies: the car accident of Doctor Strange, how long Ellis has been president." To answer those specific questions, the Doctor Strange car accident took place on February 2, 2016, which is revealed on his watch while he is getting dressed for his gala event. As for President Ellis (William Sadler), his first term in office lasted from January 20, 2009 to January 20, 2013, with his second term lasting from January 20, 2013 to January 20, 2017.

The final event on this timeline is the Stark Expo 2018, which was revealed in banners for the fictional event that were spotted on the Spider-Man: Homecoming set last year, which reveal the Stark Expo runs from October 17 through October 27 in Queens. It was never revealed how this Stark Expo fits into the story, but the date is more than a year past the July 7 release date of Spider-Man: Homecoming. With the movie hitting theaters in just a few days, we'll find out quite soon how this event fits into the story.

This timeline also features events from the movies and TV shows, including Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Agent Carter and the Marvel Netflix shows Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist, so if you haven't been catching up with the MCU movies or TV shows, there will be plenty of SPOILERS peppered throughout this interactive timeline. Along with the timeline, the global map showcases all of the locations throughout the globe that have been used in the movies and TV shows. Each listing comes with a description of each location, and, when given, the full address, like the Sanctum Sanctorum, which is located at 177A Bleecker Street in New York City. The map separates these locations into three categories, the Marvel movies, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the Marvel Netflix shows, which are all set in the Hell's Kitchen area of New York City.

Both this timeline and global map will need to be updated quite often, including this weekend with the release of the new Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: Homecoming, in theaters July 7. The studio is also finishing production on Avengers: Infinity War, slated for release on May 4, 2018, with filming slated to begin on Avengers 4, arriving May 3, 2019, later this year, after a short break following Avengers: Infinity War wrapping. Click on the image below to take a look at this immersive timeline to learn everything you needed to know about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, plus the global locations map.