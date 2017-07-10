Over the last few days, Comic-Con International has announced the full schedule for Comic-Con 2017, and one of the biggest panels this year may also be one of the longest. It was announced yesterday that Marvel Studios will have their annual Hall H panel on Saturday, July 22, spanning a whopping 90 minutes, from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM. While no specific details were given, a new report claims that the panel will focus on the studio's upcoming 10th Anniversary.

The panel description from the official Comic-Con website revealed that the Marvel panel will feature "Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige" and "special guests" as they provide an inside look at the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe. i09 and Gizmodo entertainment reporter Germain Lussier revealed on Twitter that he has heard the panel will center on the studio's plans for the MCU's 10th Anniversary next year, but that hasn't been confirmed. Still, it's very possible there is some truth to this report, but that might not be confirmed until the panel happens in just under two weeks.

While it still has yet to be announced what will be showcased in that panel, the studio's upcoming slate is filled with possibilities. With production winding down on Avengers: Infinity War, it seems likely that there could be some sort of sizzle reel or perhaps the first trailer that is showcased, to get fans ready for the May 4, 2018 release. It's also possible that we may get a trailer for Thor: Ragnarok, which hits theaters on November 3, 2017, or even more footage from Black Panther (February 16, 2018). Since Avengers 4 will not be filming by then, it seems unlikely that we'll hear anything about this movie.

Since the Avengers 4 title is said to be a massive spoiler for Avengers: Infinity War, it seems likely that the title will not be released until after Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters next May. Marvel had originally titled both movies Avengers: Infinity War Part One and Avengers: Infinity War Part Two but that was later changed with a new title put in place for the final movie, although it won't be revealed until next year. It's possible that the studio could announce new Phase 4 movies, but those titles are also said to be spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War, so that seems unlikely too.

Since the focus of this panel is said to be Marvel's 10th Anniversary, it's possible the studio may unveil a 10th Anniversary boxed set with all of the studio's superhero adventures up until that date. Still, nothing has been confirmed yet, except that Kevin Feige and likely a number of surprise guests will be present at San Diego Comic-Con. While we wait for more on Marvel's Comic-Con plans, take a look at the tweets from Germain Lussier below.

Has Marvel ever had a 90 minute Hall H panel? Well, they do this year. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) July 8, 2017