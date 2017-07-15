Next year when Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will officially be 10-years-old. Iron Man, the movie that started it all, was released on May 2, 2008. With Avengers: Infinity War set to arrive on May 4, 2018, it will be a decade's worth of interconnected movies, all culminating with Thanos finally making his arrival. To commemorate the occasion, Marvel Studios has released a brand new logo, celebrating the first 10 years of the MCU.

The logo was revealed during the Marvel Studios portion of the live-action movie panel at Disney's D23 Expo. Though it may be a bit premature to release a 10-year anniversary logo for Marvel Studios, assuming you're counting from the time that Iron Man came out, Kevin Feige and Co. clearly are excited about what's to come. Then again, if you count from the time Iron Man was in production, this timing is probably dead on. Marvel Studios hasn't officially released the new logo yet, but MCU News & Tweets managed to snap a picture from D23.

The logo looks very much like the classic Marvel Studios logo, but with a few key differences. For one, the I and the O have been changed to a number 10, which is appropriate. They have also changed the coloring up a bit and below the logo it now says, "the first ten years." That implies that there are many years to come and, even though they haven't announced the Phase 4 lineup yet, we expected that to be the case. Until the box office slows down for these movies, Marvel has no reason to quit.

Marvel had a lot more to show off than just a logo for those in attendance at D23. Kevin Feige brought Josh Brolin, aka Thanos, out on stage and a whole bunch of Marvel heroes followed. Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr. all came out on stage to show off the first footage from Avengers: Infinity War to the crowd. It did not disappoint. Disney felt strongly enough about it to allow them to close the entire panel and, by all accounts, that was the right decision.

Sadly, Marvel isn't releasing the footage online just yet, but the description is pretty epic. With San Diego Comic-Con happening next week, those who weren't at D23 probably won't have to wait too much longer to see it for themselves. Maybe Marvel Studios will release the new logo at that time as well? In the meantime, you can check out the brand new Marvel Studios logo for yourself below. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled as we will be keeping you up to date on all of the other big news from D23 throughout the weekend.