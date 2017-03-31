Marvel Studios has been going strong for nearly a decade now and, as things progress, they are going to need to change things up, at least a little bit, in order to stay interesting. One way of doing that would be to bring zombies into the mix, which is exactly what director Ben Wheatley wants to do. Yes, he wants to adapt Marvel Zombies for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

You may not know Bean Wheatley by name, but he is certainly making a name for himself. His movie High-Rise garnered a decent bit of attention, but his upcoming movie Free Fire looks like it could really put him on the map. In a recent interview with Little White Lies about his upcoming movie, he was asked if he would possibly like to take on a bigger franchise movie in the future. Like with Marvel Studios, for example. His answer wasn't overly enthusiastic, but he specifically mentioned Marvel Zombies as something he would be interested in. Here is what he had to say.

"I dunno. I don't really know how those things work. Marvel Zombies hasn't been done which is what I'm interested in. Maybe that's a bit too niche. Marvel's interesting in that it's kind of a hybrid of cinema and television. A very, very expensive TV show that you buy a pass for every three months."

There is almost no question that Marvel Zombies does not fit into what Marvel Studios has going on at the moment. Or really at any point in the somewhat visible future. However, Marvel Zombies is a pretty popular limited series that spawned several offshoots and other runs within that universe. For those who may not be familiar, the original Marvel Zombies series was a five-issue run penned appropriately by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman. The series takes place in an alternate reality within the Marvel multiverse, designated Earth-2149, in which, the world's heroes are infected by a zombie virus.

On the one hand, this is something that many Marvel fans and moviegoers probably would be up for seeing, even if it would be totally different from anything we have seen in the MCU up to this point. But the odds of it ever happening seem slim. Though, it is hard to say it would be impossible. Doctor Strange did recently introduce the idea of the multiverse into the MCU and, playing with that a bit, Marvel Studios could do a one-off movie set somewhere else within the multiverse and do the the Marvel Zombies story. Assuming that were to ever happen, Ben Wheatley does seem like the right kind of director for the job.

Most of the world hasn't seen Free Fire yet but the tongue-in-cheek nature of it, coupled with Ben Wheatley's ability to direct action, makes the prospect of seeing him direct a superhero zombie movie seem impossibly fun. Plus, he already worked with Brie Larson, who we know is playing Captain Marvel. Not to mention that Marvel Phase 4, sometime in the next decade. But still, it is something fun to think about for now.