Just weeks after production began on Disney's highly-anticipated Mary Poppins Returns, the studio has released the first photo of Golden Globe winner Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins in this all new sequel to Disney's 1964 film Mary Poppins. The first look photo shows Emily Blunt in full costume, although her face is obscured by her large hat. It remains to be seen if the studio plans on releasing more images with the rest of this diverse and talented cast, while filming continues.

Directed and produced by Rob Marshall, Mary Poppins Returns also stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer and Julie Walters with Colin Firth and Meryl Streep. The film, which introduces three new Banks children, played by Pixie Davies, Nathanael Saleh and newcomer Joel Dawson, also features Dick Van Dyke and Angela Lansbury. The film is set in 1930s depression-era London (the time period of the original novels) and is drawn from the wealth of material in PL Travers' additional seven books. In the story, Michael (Ben Whishaw) and Jane (Emily Mortimer) are now grown up, with Michael, his three children and their housekeeper, Ellen (Julie Walters), living on Cherry Tree Lane.

After Michael suffers a personal loss, the enigmatic nanny Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) re-enters the lives of the Banks family, and, along with the optimistic street lamplighter Jack (Lin-Manuel Miranda), uses her unique magical skills to help the family rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives. Mary Poppins also introduces the children to a new assortment of colorful and whimsical characters, including her eccentric cousin, Topsy (Meryl Streep). The film is produced by Rob Marshall, John DeLuca and Marc Platt. The screenplay is by David Magee based on The Mary Poppins Stories by PL Travers with Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman writing all new songs and Shaiman composing an original score.

Among Marshall's award-winning creative team are Oscar-winning director of photography Dion Beebe, ASC ACS (Memoirs of a Geisha); two-time Oscar-winning production designer John Myhre (Memoirs of a Geisha, Chicago); three-time Oscar-winning costume designer Sandy Powell (The Young Victoria, The Aviator, Shakespeare in Love); Oscar-winning hair and make-up designer Peter Swords King (The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King); Oscar-winning set decorator Gordon Sim (Chicago); Oscar-winning production sound mixer Simon Hayes (Les Misérables); and Emmy nominated editor Wyatt Smith (Doctor Strange, Into the Woods). The film is choreographed by Marshall and DeLuca with Joey Pizzi (Chicago) serving as co-choreographer.

Mary Poppins Returns has been given a December 25, 2018 Christmas Day release date, which puts it up against an unspecified Warner Bros. event film. Opening earlier that month is Universal's Mortal Engines on December 14 and an untitled animated Spider-Man movie and Avatar 2 on December 21. It remains to be seen how much filming remains on Mary Poppins Returns, or when we may see the first trailer, but with nearly two years left until we see this new magical adventure, this new photo may have to tide fans over for quite awhile. Take a look at the new photo below, as we wait for more on Disney's highly-anticipated Mary Poppins Returns.