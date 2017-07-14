Can you really do a Mary Poppins movie without Julie Andrews? From the reactions to the first ever footage from Mary Poppins Returns, we can pretty safely say it is more than possible. It may be a downright very good idea. Disney decided to show off a blink-and-you-missed-it amount of footage from the long-awaited sequel, which stars Emily Blunt as the titular magical nanny, and the reactions have been nothing shy of amazing.

The footage was shown as part of a sizzle reel that Disney put together for the D23 Expo, which debuted during the animation panel. The footage was scarcely five-seconds worth of Mary Poppins Returns, but there is a ton of praise being heaped upon Emily Blunt and Lin Manuel Miranda. Reportedly, Miranda is sporting a pretty quirky accent and, in the brief footage, says that Mary Poppins couldn't have returned any sooner.

"It's a good thing you come along when you did, Mary Poppins!"

Mary Poppins Returns is set in 1930s depression-era London and is based on the material in PL Travers' books. The story focuses on Michael (Ben Whishaw) and Jane (Emily Mortimer) who are now grown up, with Michael, his three children and their housekeeper, Ellen (Julie Walters), who are living on Cherry Tree Lane. After Michael suffers a personal loss, Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) re-enters the lives of the Banks family, and, along with the optimistic street lamplighter Jack (Lin Manuel Miranda), uses her magical skills to help them rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives. Even with no context, this brief footage was enough to bring tears to audience members in attendance at D23.

"I saw five seconds of Mary Poppins Returns and started crying: The Rachel Paige Story #D23Expo."

So, when will we all be able to see this tear-inducing footage? Mary Poppins Returns will be featured during a panel at D23 tomorrow, so there is a good chance those in attendance will get to see a full trailer and/or a scene. Will Disney be kind enough to release that footage online? Only time will tell. But some Twitter users are desperate to see it.

"Where is my video of @Lin_Manuel in Mary Poppins Returns? Help a girl out #D23Expo!!!"

Disney has pegged Mary Poppins Returns for release on December 25, 2018. So there is still a long wait and that makes it less likely the Mouse House is going to give the public any footage just yet. Rob Marshall is directing and, in addition to the already listed cast, Meryl Streep and Colin Firth are also in it, along with cameos from Disney Legends Dick Van Dyke and Angela Lansbury. You can check out the reactions to the Mary Poppins Returns footage for yourself below.

I saw five seconds of Mary Poppins Returns and started crying: The Rachel Paige Story #D23Expo — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) July 14, 2017

THEY PLAYED A CLIP OF LIN IN MARY POPPINS RETURNS AND I LIT👏🏼ER👏🏼A👏🏼LLY👏🏼 LOST MY MARBLES — julia 🌞 (@foreverteal) July 15, 2017

Also, the teaser reel with @Lin_Manuel in Mary Poppins Returns made me squealllllll!!!! — krissie patterson (@_krustyyy) July 14, 2017

WHERE IS MY VIDEO OF @Lin_Manuel IN MARY POPPINS RETURNS? HELP A GIRL OUT #D23Expo!!! — Brittany Mosley (@StellaLibretto) July 14, 2017