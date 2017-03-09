With production continuing on Disney's highly-anticipated Mary Poppins Returns, we finally have our first look at Lin-Manuel Miranda as a lampighter named Jack. We also have even more photos, straight from the London set, which gives us our first look at the grown-up Banks children, Jane (Emily Mortimer) and Michael (Ben Whishaw), as they carry a kite while walking through town with their children. If that wasn't enough, we also get more images with the title character herself, played by Emily Blunt.

These new photos surfaced from various Twitter accounts, which come just a few days after Disney unveiled the first official look at Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins. The film also stars Julie Walters Colin Firth and Meryl Streep, while introducing three new Banks children, played by Pixie Davies, Nathanael Saleh and newcomer Joel Dawson. The cast is rounded out by silver screen legends Dick Van Dyke and Angela Lansbury.

The film is set in 1930s depression-era London (the time period of the original novels) and is drawn from the wealth of material in PL Travers' additional seven books. In the story, Michael (Ben Whishaw) and Jane (Emily Mortimer) are now grown up, with Michael, his three children and their housekeeper, Ellen (Julie Walters), living on Cherry Tree Lane. After Michael suffers a personal loss, the enigmatic nanny Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) re-enters the lives of the Banks family, and, along with the optimistic street lamplighter Jack (Lin-Manuel Miranda), uses her unique magical skills to help the family rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives. Mary Poppins also introduces the children to a new assortment of colorful and whimsical characters, including her eccentric cousin, Topsy (Meryl Streep).

PL Travers first introduced the world to the no-nonsense nanny in her 1934 book Mary Poppins, which Disney adapted for the screen and released in August, 1964. The film, which was directed by Robert Stevenson and starred Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke, was the top-grossing film of that year and nominated for 13 Academy Awards, winning five. However, the subsequent adventures of Mary Poppins remained only on the pages of PL Travers' seven additional books, which she published between 1935 and 1988. Original Mary Poppins star Dick Van Dyke returns to play Mr. Dawes Jr., the chairman of Fidelity Fiduciary Bank, which is now run by William Weatherall Wilkins (Colin Firth).

Rob Marshall directs Mary Poppins Returns from a screenplay by Oscar nominee David Magee (Life of Pi) based on The Mary Poppins Stories by PL Travers. Rob Marshall is also producing alongside Emmy winner and Golden Globe nominee John DeLuca (Chicago) and Oscar and Tony nominee and Emmy and Golden Globe winner Marc Platt (La La Land). Oscar nominee and Tony winner Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and Emmy nominee and Tony winner Scott Wittman (Hairspray) writing all new songs with Shaiman composing an original score. Take a look at the new photos from Mary Poppins Returns as production continues towards its Christmas Day 2018 release.

