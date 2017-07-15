Disney has released a brand new Mary Poppins Returns motion poster to coincide with the D23 Expo. The Live Action panel revealed our first look at the long awaited sequel and it was paired with live music provided by an orchestra in Hall D23 today. The magical first look at the movie, which is currently in post-production, showed off some silent footage under the original score from the orchestra. And now Disney has shared the first motion picture for the movie and it looks magical.

Walt Disney Studios Twitter tweeted out the motion poster directly after the teaser footage was shown to the excited crowd at the Dd23 Expo earlier today. The poster shows an umbrella with the title logo for Mary Poppins Returns on it. The umbrella is slowly lifted to reveal Emily Blunt's Mary Poppins and she looks just perfect. While the reveal is happening the sky is dark and then gradually begins to clear out the clouds before the sun is out when her Mary Poppin's face is shown. The moving image features the practically perfect nanny in a cobalt blue nanny coat and red hat with her iconic parrot head umbrella in hand. The motion poster is done with all of the care and love that you would expect from a Disney project.

The sequel takes place 25 years after the original 1964 movie, which took place in 1910. Now in the mid 1930s, the movie takes place during the Great Depression after tragedy has struck a grown up Michael Banks and his family. The personal tragedy has left the family sad and joyless, which makes it a perfect time for Mary Poppins to return to bring joy back into the lives of the Banks family once more. Director Rob Marshall has said that the movie is the long awaited sequel to the Julie Andrew original as well as a sequel to the book series written by P.L. Travers.

Blunt took to the stage at the D23 Expo in Anaheim this morning, joining director/producer Rob Marshall to talk about the eagerly-anticipated return of the enigmatic nanny, where Blunt offered insight as to how she made the character her own. "I needed to try to pay homage to Julie Andrews but carve out a new space for myself. And we were very loyal to the books," said Blunt. Marshall shared, "I was incredibly honored to be approached by Disney about directing a sequel. This is a brand new original film musical from top to bottom, which is very rare, and it is a wonderful opportunity to create something specifically for the screen."

While on stage at the D23 Expo Live Action panel Emily Blunt also described taking the role as "daunting." She continued and said that, "The idea of this magical, mysterious person whisking into their lives and making everything right again, was really comforting," while adding that the character of Mary Poppins is "rude, eccentric, and odd."

The musical Mary Poppins Returns, an all-new sequel to the 1964 Mary Poppins, which features a fresh sensibility while celebrating the spirit of the original and is due to hit theaters on Christmas Day, 2018. The sequel is currently in post-production after filming came to a close a few weeks ago. Expect to more news to come soon as well as the official trailer. You can check out the motion poster below.