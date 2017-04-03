Back in February, production began on Disney's long-awaited Mary Poppins Returns, which has been filming at Shepperton Studios in London. The production has also been filming on location in various areas of London, and over the weekend, new Mary Poppins Returns set photos surfaced, featuring both Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda embarking on a late-night bike ride through the city near Buckingham Palace, and it seems they're joined by a number of young bike riders as well. No details were given for this scene in question, or when it takes place in this story.

Mary Poppins Returns is set in 1930s depression-era London (the time period of the original novels) and is drawn from the wealth of material in PL Travers' additional seven books. In the story, Michael (Whishaw) and Jane (Mortimer) are now grown up, with Michael, his three children and their housekeeper, Ellen (Walters), living on Cherry Tree Lane. After Michael suffers a personal loss, the enigmatic nanny Mary Poppins (Blunt) re-enters the lives of the Banks family, and, along with the optimistic street lamplighter Jack (Lin-Manuel Miranda), uses her unique magical skills to help the family rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives. Mary Poppins also introduces the children to a new assortment of colorful and whimsical characters, including her eccentric cousin, Topsy (Streep). These new photos surfaced on Twitter over the weekend.

The Mary Poppins sequel is directed and produced by Oscar nominee, Emmy and DGA Award winner Rob Marshall (Into the Woods, Chicago), and is scheduled for release December 25, 2018. The film also stars Ben Whishaw (Spectre), Emily Mortimer (Hugo) and Julie Walters (Harry Potter films) with Colin Firth (The King's Speech) and Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins). In addition, Dick Van Dyke plays Mr. Dawes Jr., the chairman of Fidelity Fiduciary Bank, which is now run by William Weatherall Wilkins (Firth).

Mary Poppins Returns introduces three new Banks children, played by Pixie Davies (Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children), Nathanael Saleh (Game of Thrones) and newcomer Joel Dawson. The film is produced by Marshall, Emmy winner and Golden Globe nominee John DeLuca (Chicago) and Oscar and Tony nominee and Emmy and Golden Globe winner Marc Platt (La La Land). The screenplay is by Oscar nominee David Magee (Life of Pi) based on The Mary Poppins Stories by PL Travers with Oscar nominee and Tony winner Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and Emmy nominee and Tony winner Scott Wittman (Hairspray) writing all new songs with Shaiman composing an original score.

PL Travers first introduced the world to the no-nonsense nanny in her 1934 book Mary Poppins, which Disney adapted for the screen and released in August, 1964. The film, which was directed by Robert Stevenson and starred Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke, was the top-grossing film of that year and nominated for 13 Academy Awards, winning five. However, the subsequent adventures of Mary Poppins remained only on the pages of PL Travers' seven additional books, which she published between 1935 and 1988. Take a look at the latest set photos for Mary Poppins Returns.

