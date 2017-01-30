Last fall, the story behind one of the most outrageous heists in American history hit the big screen with Relativity Media's Masterminds, starring Zach Galifianakis as David Ghantt. In case you missed it in theaters, this action comedy will be available on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD January 31. Today we have an exclusive Blu-ray preview with the real-life David Ghantt, taking fans through the actual robbery, along with footage from the movie. The unlikely criminal explains how difficult it was to actually load up $17 million into the back of a van.

In this action comedy inspired by true events, directed by Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite, Nacho Libre), David Ghantt (Zach Galifianakis) discovers the true meaning of adventure far beyond his wildest dreams. He is an uncomplicated man stuck in a monotonous life. Day in and day out he drives an armored vehicle, transporting millions of other people's money with no escape in sight. The only glimmer of excitement is his flirtatious work crush Kelly Campbell (Kristen Wiig) who soon lures him into the scheme of a lifetime.

Along with a group of half-brained criminals led by Steve Chambers (Owen Wilson) and an absurdly faulted heist plan, David manages the impossible and makes off with $17 million in cash...only problem is he foolishly hands the money over to this wild group of double crossers and has been set up to take the fall. With the bandits blowing the millions on lavish and ridiculous luxuries, they leave behind a glaring trail of evidence. Now on the lam and in over his head, David must dodge the authorities, evade a hilarious hit man, Mike McKinney (Jason Sudeikis), and try to turn the tables on the ones he trusted most.

The film was first set up back in 2013, entitled Loomis Fargo, named after the armored car company that David Ghantt and Kelly Campbell worked for. Jim Carrey was initially attached to play David Ghantt, before eventually dropping out of the project. The script went through many incarnations, with Emily Spivey (Up All Night), Hubbel Palmer (Middle School: Worst Years of My Life) and Chris Bowman (Middle School: Worst Years of My Life) all working on the script. The film debuted in sixth place on its opening weekend in late September with just $6.5 million, en route to a domestic take of $17.3 million.

Masterminds also served as a Ghostbusters reunion of sorts, with Kristen Wiig, Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon all starring in this comedy. Even though it opened a few months after Ghostbusters, Masterminds was shot much earlier, with principal photography taking place in July 2014. The supporting cast also includes Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Ken Marino, Devin Ratray and Jonathan C. Daly. Take a look at our exclusive preview for Masterminds before picking up this action-comedy on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD on January 31.