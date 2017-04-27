Sony Pictures updated their release schedule today, announcing the release date for the Masters of the Universe reboot. More information on the movie is scarce, but one thing is for certain, Masters of the Universe will open on December 18th, 2019. This is exciting news considering that Masters of the Universe has been in development for years with reports of finished scripts reported as far back as 2014.

McG (Charlie's Angels, Terminator Salvation) was originally slated to direct Masters of the Universe, but is no longer attached and Sony is meeting with prospective directors. David S. Goyer (Batman Begins) is currently writing the screenplay for the reboot. Entertainment Weekly reports that Kellan Lutz of Twilight fame is being strongly considered for the lead role as Prince Adam and He-Man, but that was last June when McG was still in the picture.

Fans of He-Man and Masters of the Universe have been waiting 20 years for a proper reboot. The first live action Masters of the Universe directed by Gary Goddard came out in 1987 and was kind of a mixed bag to say the least. The movie was trashed by critics and fans alike at the time. However, the movie has now grown a cult audience. Goddard tried to sell the film as a living comic book, but has said that comic books were still looked down upon and seen as only for kids by the studios. Dolph Lundgren who starred as He-Man in the original movie has said that it was his least favorite role in his entire career, while Frank Langella who played Skeletor has said that it is one of his favorite roles of his career. By the time 1987 rolled around He-Man's popularity starting to wane and the live-action movie did not help matters.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe started as a wildly popular action figure franchise by Mattel that started in 1982. The original line of action figures contained miniature comic books that told the story of He-Man and his battles with his foe, Skeletor. The toy line was simple, yet creative and Mattel sold a lot of them, leading to the development of a cartoon. The cartoon series slightly altered He-Man's origins adding that his true identity was Prince Adam and the Sorcerer gave Adam the power to transform into He-Man. The cartoon is considered to be one of the best animated series of the 1980s and ran from 1983 to 1985 and also launched a spinoff, She-Ra Princess of Power. At its peak, Mattel sold over $400 million worth of He-Man action figures in the United Stated alone.

It is time for a reboot of Masters of the Universe. Comic book movies have come a long way since 1987 and now is the perfect time to breathe new life into a beloved franchise. There are many characters to write for and many stories to pursue. Could we get a He-Man and Skeletor origin story? Fans will have to wait until December 18th, 2019 to find out.