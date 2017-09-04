It will be awhile before we get the Masters of the Universe movie reboot. But the Money Super Market TV spots featuring He-Man and Skeletor might just make that long-gestating fantasy adventure obsolete. He-Man and arch-nemesis Skeletor seem to have settled their differences in this latest commercial, as they can be seen recreating the romantic dance scene from Dirty Dancing.

They probably just really need the money right now as they, and all of us wait for the new Masters of the Universe movie to finally happen. It's been 30 years since the Masters of the Universe movie hit theaters and it tanked in spectacular fashion, so fans have been waiting for a proper He-Man movie since the cartoon debuted in 1983. Maybe this new commercial is a hint of things to come for the 2 sworn enemies.

A price comparison website from the U.K., MoneySuperMarket, has brought He-Man and Skeletor together for a dance in a small-town bar. It doesn't really matter what the commercial is for when you watch the 2 dance to Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes' "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" because it's pure awesomeness. You know how the story goes: He-Man walks into a bar, gets some bizarre looks from patrons of the bar, and spots Skeletor sitting alone and tapping his fingers, like He-Man had shown up late for their date. He-Man hands off his sword to the bartender and then he and Skeletor turn the bar into a romantic party.

This is the second time that SuperMoneyMarket have used He-Man to advertise their site. At the beginning of this year, they used Skeletor dancing through the streets in a short video they call "Epic Skeletor." The commercial features Skeletor excited about saving money, and it only showed a brief glimpse of He-Man crossing the street, giving the villain a strange look. This might have been when He-Man first started to rethink his relationship with his once arch-nemesis.

Nostalgia is king in advertising, and this company is doing a fine job of selling whatever it is they're selling by using two 80s icons since the newest Dirty Dancing video is already going viral just like the "Epic Skeletor" video did at the beginning of the year. It would be interesting to see how much they paid out to Hasbro for the rights, if they even did at all. Hasbro might not even care since it's a free commercial for He-Man as well and it looks Super Bowl commercial-worthy.

This is all we have to go with right now as we wait for The Masters of the Universe reboot to finally take shape. The last official news was that the movie was being written by David S. Goyer (Batman Begins) and that McG was no longer attached to direct the project. Sony announced that the movie will be released on December 18th, 2019, but news has been pretty quiet on the He-Man front lately, so we'll have to wait and see if that date holds. In the meantime, check out He-Man and Skeletor recreating the famous Dirty Dancing scene below. It's almost as entertaining as the 1987 He-Man movie starring Dolph Lundgren.