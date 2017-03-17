Two days ago, we reported that Warner Bros. brought Zak Penn (The Avengers) in to write a treatment for a new Matrix movie, with the studio eyeing Michael B. Jordan to star. Very little is known about the direction the studio is taking, but Penn recently hit Twitter to dispell the notion that this is a reboot or a remake. What isn't clear is if this will be a prequel or a sequel, or where the story may fit in the franchise timeline.

Zak Penn went on Twitter last night saying the notion that his project is either a reboot or a remake is "inaccurate." While the writer didn't offer any official plot details, or comment on the reports that the studio is eyeing Michael B. Jordan and setting up a writers room for the franchise, he made it abundantly clear that no one should reboot or remake The Matrix, not even himself. Here's what the writer had to say in a series of tweets.

"All I can say at this point is no one could or should REBOOT The Matrix. People who know 'Animatrix' and the comics understand. Can't comment yet except to say that the words reboot and remake were from an article. Let's stop responding to inaccurate news. Do I want to see more stories set in the universe of The Matrix? Yes. Because it's a brilliant idea that generates great stories. Look at what people are doing with Xmen universe. Between Logan and Legion and Deadpool, does anyone want them to stop? Not me."

What still isn't clear at this time is if the Wachowski siblings will be involved in any way with this project. The initial report revealed that the studio would at least like to get the Wachowski's blessing to move forward, but it isn't clear what the siblings' stance is quite yet. Original Matrix star Keanu Reeves revealed in an interview last month, while promoting John Wick Chapter 2, that he would come back for a new Matrix movie, but only if the Wachowski siblings were coming back as both writers and directors.

There was an unconfirmed report from way back in 2014 that the Wachowskis were planning a new Matrix trilogy, with the first installment arriving in 2017. That report was never confirmed, and this new trilogy never did see the light of day. The Wachowski siblings are keeping busy with their Netflix TV series Sense8, and they last wrote and directed the sci-fi thriller Jupiter Ascendng, which starred Channing Tatum and Mila Kunis. Take a look at Zak Penn's series of tweets below, as we wait for more official details regarding The Matrix.

All I can say at this point is no one could or should REBOOT the Matrix. People who know Animatrix and the comics understand. — Zak Penn (@zakpenn) March 15, 2017

Can't comment yet except to say that the words "reboot" and "remake" were from an article. Let's stop responding to inaccurate news. — Zak Penn (@zakpenn) March 17, 2017

If I were going to recast Keanu Reeves, I would cast Keanu Reeves. — Zak Penn (@zakpenn) March 17, 2017

How about just re-release the matrix? Don't reboot it, you can't do better. — Zak Penn (@zakpenn) March 17, 2017

Do I want to see more stories set in the universe of the matrix? Yes. Because it's a brilliant idea that generates great stories. — Zak Penn (@zakpenn) March 17, 2017