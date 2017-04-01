Fanboys and girls, along with everybody else in Hollywood, were overwhelmed to hear that there is going to be another Matrix movie. Then, once a tiny bit more information was doled out, people discovered it wasn't a rehash at all. The Matrix 4 isn't going to be a reboot or a remake. Rather this film is going to be a prequel or sequel, and may even focus on a young Morpheus. Then again, maybe it won't be any of those things. Like the Matrix itself, what is real and what is not, all depends on your perception of reality.

No amount of conjecture is really going to make a new film in Warner Bros.' Matrix canon anything at all. The film is going to be what it is, and that will be that. However, beyond the conjecture, there are going to be things that this Matrix film needs. There are aspects of what came before in this franchise that need to be served (or at least acknowledged) in this new installment. At the same time, these things can't be relied on, otherwise this will simply be a repeat of what viewers have already seen.

The Matrix burst onto screens in 1999 and completely knocked out the world of cinema. Some might cite the special effects. Others might cite the biblical undertones of a story told in the cyberpunk world. Even more might see the film as a manifesto for the world we live in. With so much information coming at us nowadays (much more than we had nearly 20 years ago), we don't know what is real or fake.

The original Matrix was ultimately the story of Neo (Keanu Reeves). He's a hacker who isn't doing much with himself, and suddenly he's thrust into a war with people who control his reality. The story was big, bold, yet simple enough to make many wonder why they hadn't brought a similar story to the big screen much earlier than the late 90s.

Now, with a new film in the The Matrix franchise being discussed, the question seems to be one of appreciation. How can a new film in The Matrix world be a worthy part of this groundbreaking franchise? One knows that nothing in Hollywood is 100%. What we do know is what we don't want to see. So it is without further conjecture that we give you 9 things a new Matrix movie needs."

Start fresh.

The newest installment in The Matrix franchise needs to severely break from the past. Take a page from Star Wars: The Force Awakens and look back but be forward thinking. The reason why that film works is because with or without the other Star Wars film, The Force Awakens is a great piece of storytelling. Honestly, The Matrix doesn't have the history or lore that Star Wars does. It does have history and lore. Everybody knows the story of Neo. Whether The Matrix is a prequel, or even if it ends up being a reboot, it's got to feel fresh. It needs to feel grand in its scope, yet restrained in how it tells this new tale. It can have a link to the past but that can't be all that it has. We need a new story, but that story needs to be able to stand on its own.

Keep it diverse.

One thing that made the original films in The Matrix franchise work, is that they were inclusive. This might seem like common sense but oftentimes inclusivity isn't handled that way. Sure, they will have actors that represent a broad demographic, but those actors won't be the main story. This new Matrix film needs to build on what it did with the first three films. It needs to cast the right actors, while at the same time showing how diverse our world is. Reality isn't just for a privileged few. We all get to experience it. As such the people coming to see this film should be seeing a film that represents their reality.